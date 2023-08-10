What is the “Cherry Cola” lips trend? 5 products to achieve the look

The Cherry Cola lip is the latest TikTok makeup trend to take social media by storm this summer. As per Premium Beauty News, Cherry Cola lips refers to the transition of lip colors from a bright red to a dark one. This trend's main ingredient is the lip liner, as the right shade can offer a seamless transition of shades. The amount of redness may also need to vary according to skin type and texture.

This trend is a makeup style that draws inspiration from cherry cola's rich, deep colors.

Celebrities and makeup artists like Mary Philips, Kylie Jenner, and model Amelia Gray have now hopped aboard this lip trend. In light of the increasing popularity of the Cherry Cola lips, here is a curated list of beauty products that can help one achieve this glamorous look in just a few seconds.

Hermes to Fenty Beauty: 5 must-have beauty products to achieve the timeless Cherry Cola lips

1) Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat (Pillow Talk Intense)

Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat lip liner in the Pillow Talk Intense shade gives the lips a rich, velvety feel, gliding effortlessly. It comes with the power to reshape the lips for a fuller look.

The thing that makes this product a magic potion for the TikTok trend is that it's smooth, and the texture lasts for up to 6 hours with no smudging, giving users a beautiful pout.

The Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in the Shade pillow talk intense is available on Amazon, Sephora, ASOS, and other beauty retailers for $32.

2) Rouge Hermès Shiny lipstick, limited edition (Brun Yachting)

This lipstick is inspired by the Spring-Summer 2023 makeup collection by Hermes, which introduced three new limited-edition colors. The Brun Yachting shade comes in a light brown warm tone that gives the lips a healthy glow and a smooth texture, ensuring a luminous, translucent finish.

The product needs to be applied generously for the right Cherry Cola shade. It is available for purchase on Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and other beauty retailers for $78.

3) Kylie Cosmetics tinted butter balm (Moving On)

This Kylie Cosmetics product in the Moving On shade is a two-in-one lipstick with a dark red-brownish tint and super soft gloss. The product also boasts an impressive formula, giving full coverage and pigmentation. To achieve the right colors for the Cherry Cola lips trend, this shade should ideally be applied on the inner lip line and dabbed by mixing it with clean hands.

This Tik tok cult favorite product by Kylie is a go-to lip-tinted butter balm and smoothly glides over the lips, giving it a plumpy, sculpted look. The product is available for purchase on Ulta Beauty, La Carenes, and other beauty retailers for $18.

4) Fenty Beauty Lip Luminizer + Plumper (Hot cherry sheer)

Conditioned with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, this Fenty Beauty Lip Luminizer plus Plumper provides a lush lip tint with an intense wet-look shine. The Hot cherry sheer shade is the correct shade for getting the perfect Cherry Cola lips.

This Gloss Bomb Heat lip luminizer by Rihanna's Fenty Beauty also contains ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract. The product is available for purchase on Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Amazon, Fresh Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $26.

5) Dior Lip Glow Oil (Cherry)

Dior Beauty's Lip Glow Oil is a good addition to its lip oil ranges. The product gives lip gloss treatment that is slick, non-sticky, and comes in seven sheer hues. For the Cherry Cola lips, the Cherry shade offers a delicious cherry-mint scent along with just the right hue.

The Cherry shade helps nourish dry lips as it is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamin E, and phytosterols. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The product is available on Sephora, Ulta, Macy’s, Amazon, Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and other beauty retailers for $40.

With its origins in TikTok, the Cherry Cola lip trend has swiftly captured the attention of many beauty enthusiasts, racking in millions of views. This makeup look pays homage to the rich and deep hues of the beloved soda, invoking a sense of nostalgia and excitement, reminiscent of the childhood treat.