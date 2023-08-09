Rihanna's Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat'r Spot-Targeting Gel: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Rihanna’s skincare brand, Fenty Skin has launched the Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot-Targeting Gel. It is a gel-based blemish shield for beauty lovers, that claims to create an invisible shield between environmental stressors and blemishes to provide the ideal makeup canvas for the skin.

The Fenty Beauty website suggests that this newly launched blemish defeater be paired with their PRO FILT'R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION, which uses climate-adaptive technology to combat sweat and heat.

The Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r BHA-Spot Targeting Gel launched on August 6, 2023, and retails for $22 on the Fenty Beauty website. The product is set to be available globally across Sephora stores from August 11, 2023.

Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat'r Spot-Targeting Gel: All you need to know

Rihanna launched Fenty Skin in 2020 as an extension of her Fenty Beauty line. Consisting of a variety of skincare products, the line gained popularity owing to its effective, gender-inclusive, cruelty-free formulations with good-for-the-skin ingredients.

The brand has recently launched Blemish Defeat’r, which is suitable for all skin types, especially oily skin, and helps improve the appearance of blemishes. The formulation consists of:

Willow Bark Extract: The willow bark extract contains salicylate and helps condition the skin. Its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help soothe the skin and target blemishes actively.

The willow bark extract contains salicylate and helps condition the skin. Its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help soothe the skin and target blemishes actively. Salicylic Acid: This is the BHA ingredient that reduces oil, targets pores, and clarifies skin. It helps shed dead skin cells and reduces skin inflammation as well.

This is the BHA ingredient that reduces oil, targets pores, and clarifies skin. It helps shed dead skin cells and reduces skin inflammation as well. Boldo (Whild Chilean Mint) and Rhubarb Extracts: These are naturally derived astringents that help clarify the skin. Rhubarb extracts are known for boosting collagen production and fighting free radicals affecting the skin.

These are naturally derived astringents that help clarify the skin. Rhubarb extracts are known for boosting collagen production and fighting free radicals affecting the skin. Licorice and Ginger Extracts: These help calm and soothe the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots. Licorice gives the skin a radiant look while ginger extracts have stimulating, anti-irritant properties.

Talking about the product, the Umbrella singer and founder of the skincare brand stated:

“I love this product because it creates an invisible shield that soothes the blemish and won’t disrupt your makeup. It’s changing the way we treat our skin and wear our makeup by doing it all at the same time, without anyone knowing.”

The Skin Blemish Defeat’s BHA Spot-Targeting Gel is an invisible formula that combats and conceals the blemishes without causing any harm to one’s makeup look. The product claims to clarify skin and reduce surface oil and its jelly-like texture dries down quickly indicating it can be used anytime, especially under makeup.

Some of the benefits of the newly launched Fenty Skin Blemish Defeat’r include:

The formula dries quickly without feeling tacky or sticky on the skin.

Clarifies the skin while providing the perfect base for makeup.

Target blemishes without drying skin.

Reduces the appearance of visible pores and dark spots.

Invisible under makeup and suitable for all skin tones.

The Blemish Defeat’r comes in an elevated-squeeze tube designed with a slant applicator tip to make the product user-friendly. This design allows to coat the blemishes with precision, avoiding any spilling or spreading of the formulation.

The outer packaging is made of FSC material which complies with Fenty Skin’s earth-conscious vision and is recyclable.

This non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, gluten-free formulation by Fenty Skin retails for $22 on the Fenty Beauty website. The Blemish Defeat’r BHA Spot-Targeting Gel is a unique gel formulation that targets blemishes while allowing one to experiment with makeup looks.