The trending ‘Brushed-up Brows’: Everything about the eyebrow trend as Selena Gomez nails the look

On August 15, 2023, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle to showcase her newfound and exceptionally artistic-looking 'brushed-up brows.' With her inordinate fashion sense, Gomez is keeping no stone unturned this summer. May it be her shimmery manicures or her thick, lustrous, and expertly fluffed eyebrows, the singer has kept her admirers craving for more.

Selena Gomez has been on the summer fashion radar for all good reasons. She is the "perfect" style inspo for many beauty seekers thanks to her incredible looks, attractive smile, and flawless complexion.

While flaunting her well-defined brushed-up brows, on Tuesday, Gomez launched Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Lifting Gel. Priced at $17, this is one of her successful beauty lines that is exclusively availble on official site. Posting her picture with these defined eyebrows, the singing sensation captioned:

“You know how much I love a laminated brow, and I’m excited to finally share that my new @rarebeauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is here. It’s my staple for that natural, fluffy, lifted brow—it holds all day without being stiff, sticky, or crunchy.”

Selena flaunts her newfound love - 'brushed-up brows' (Image via Sportskeeda)

Selena's ‘Brushed-up Brows’: Details uncovered of this eyebrow trend

Being one of the most talked-about celebs in the fashion world, Selena Gomez flaunted her newly-made 'brushed-up brows' on her Insta handle a few days back.

Well-clad in a black blazer, hoop earrings in gold, small stone ear studds, and hair done in a sleek ponytail, Gomez launched her beauty line's Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel. And no, her neatly done brows were not laminated! The shape of her brushed-up brows was immaculate, accentuating her facial features.

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Gomez claims her innate love for these laminated, brushed-up brows. Naming her beauty line's Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel to be the staple for this natural-looking, fluffy, and lifted brows, she boasted about the beauty product's efficacy. This brow-lifting gel holds the eyebrows the entire day without making them look stiff or crunchy or producing a sticky after-effect.

On that note, here are some significant features of Selena's brushed-up brows and the Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel that has been making rounds online.

Special features of Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel

This user-friendly Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is a clear-toned brow gel that suits every brow shade's makeup palette. This unique brow gel never cakes up, is lightweight, and caters to a smooth 'brushed-up brows' finish.

Expand Tweet

Thanks to its brow applicator, which is assembled with long and short soft-textured bristles, it coats the brow hair from root to tip in a fine line.

Regardless of the brow consistency, the gel bristles move smoothly, resulting in a 'work of art'. Concerning the same, in a media release, Gomez noted:

“I wanted to create my version of a laminating gel that you can layer without it getting crunchy or stiff. I love that this gel gives you a lifted look while feeling like real brow hairs.”

This ingenious Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel from Selena Gomez's beauty line blends creativeness and state-of-the-art technology to deliver gorgeous results.

The gel is created to lift the brows naturally, forming a well-defined and glossy finish. Its easygoing hold and weightless formula shape the disorderly brows, leaving them flawlessly groomed all day. Being water-proof, a beauty lover can wear this any time in the day or even while working out or walking in the rain!

Simple steps to get the 'brushed-up brows' look:

With a spoolie brush, shape the eyebrows with an upwards stroke to produce a lifted effect

Employ the precision brush with the Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel to spread the gel onto the brows.

With the precision brush, comb through the eyebrows to spread the gel evenly and coat each hair smoothly

Use the gel to seal any spare brow areas, giving a natural-looking, fuller build

As a final stroke, use a clean spoolie brush to mix the gel and achieve a seamless, polished finish

Beauty enthusiasts can buy Rare Beauty products from its authorized website or reputed e-commerce fora to execute this makeup look. Furthermore, to attain the wished brushed-up brows look of Selena Gomez, one can buy Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel for $17 from these authorised sites and flaunt their brushed-up brows confidently!