5 best skincare products to achieve glass skin in Winter 2023

Korean glass skin recently became the talk of the town in the beauty industry and there are several skincare products that can be used to achieve this look even in the winter months. With cold winds and indoor heating systems, the skin tends to often become dry and dull. However, products that help to achieve Korean glass skin ensure that individuals have a radiant, flawless look.

Glass skin is a term used in the world of skincare and beauty to describe skin that looks exceptionally smooth and clear, resembling the texture and luminosity of glass. It requires a consistent skincare routine that focuses on hydration, gentle exfoliation, and overall skin health.

Using the right winter skincare products can help maintain radiant and smooth skin throughout the season.

From COSRYX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence to Banila Co Clean It Zero Cleansing Balm: Best winter skincare products to get glass skin in 2023

1) COSRYX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRYX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is a very popular Korean skincare product that helps individuals achieve the glass skin look. It has gained popularity for its unique and effective use of snail mucin. The star ingredient is derived from the secretions of snails.

Snail mucin helps protect and repair delicate skin and it is highly valued for its rich composition of beneficial compounds such as glycoproteins, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and various vitamins and minerals. It helps hydrate, heal, and enhance the skin's appearance with its lightweight texture.

Priced at $25 on COSRYX's official website and Ulta Beauty's website, it's known to help customers achieve a radiant and hydrated look in the winter.

2) LANEIGE Water Sleeping Mask with Squalane

Laneige's water sleeping mask with squalane is particularly helpful during the winter season. The overnight mask is designed to combat skin dryness that several individuals experience during the cold months of the year.

The key to its effectiveness lies in its formulation, which contains a blend of hydro-ionized mineral water, squalane, and a unique technology called "moisture wrap," which helps retain moisture and makes the skin look hydrated and healthy.

Its lightweight and gel-like texture absorbs easily into the skin, and the product doesn't just tackle dryness but also provides a smooth and hydrated look. This overnight mask is a crucial step in achieving the glass skin look in the winter season.

Available at $32 on Sephora's website, this is a must-have product for combating harsh winter conditions and dryness in 2023.

3) Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Acid Serum is known for its potent formulation, rich in green tea extracts, which are renowned for their antioxidant properties. These antioxidants help protect the skin from premature aging and dullness. Green tea is an excellent ingredient that helps lock in moisture, making the product the perfect pick for the winter months.

This serum, which is lightweight and silky-smooth in texture, glides effortlessly onto the skin. It's non-greasy, and not sticky, making it perfect for all skin types. Adding this serum to one's skincare routine can help them achieve a more radiant and glowing complexion.

This serum retails at $30 on Innisfree's official website and Sephora's website. It is perfect for those looking for a nourishing, lightweight serum that will help them attain the glass skin look in winter 2023.

4) Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha's Dewy Skin Cream offers deep nourishment and is an essential winter skincare product for those looking to have a glass skin look. This rich cream is packed with Japanese purple rice and Okinawa algae, giving the skin a dewy, radiant finish. It's perfect for combating dry, flaky skin during the winter season.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream costs $23-$72 depending on the size of the product and it is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's website.

5) Banila Co Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm

To achieve the glass skin look, it is important to start with a clean canvas, and Banila Co's Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm is perfect for this purpose. This balm melts away makeup and impurities while nourishing and hydrating the skin with a blend of centella, Scutellaria baicalensis root extract⁠, Asian knotweed extract⁠, Chinese licorice extract, green tea extracts, rosemary leaf extract⁠, and chamomile extract⁠.

This cleansing balm retails at $27 on Ulta Beauty's website.

The skin needs extra care and hydration, especially during the winter season. Achieving glass skin is entirely possible in winter 2023 with the help of these five products, which promise radiant and flawless skin.