7 most expensive makeup products in the world 

The world of makeup is no stranger to luxury and extravagance, as evidenced by the most expensive makeup products that exist today. These coveted items are not only known for their exceptional quality but also for their exorbitant price tags. These expensive makeup products not only offer unparalleled quality but also serve as symbols of luxury in the world of beauty.

The correlation between makeup price and quality is evident. Some people hold the belief that expensive makeup products possess better quality. This belief stems from the notion that pricier makeup products frequently incorporate superior ingredients, advanced formulas, and innovative technologies for exceptional outcomes.

From gold and diamond to platinum nail polish - 7 globally-acclaimed expensive makeup products

Today, the beauty industry offers a diverse selection of expensive makeup products for different purposes, meeting the requirements of beauty enthusiasts.

Luxury makeup brands also invest heavily in research and development to ensure their expensive makeup products are effective and luxurious. While there may be exceptions, it is generally believed that investing in pricier makeup guarantees higher quality and performance.

Here are 7 expensive makeup products in the world creating ripples in the beauty industry:

1) Gold and Diamonds KissKiss lipstick - Guerlain

The Guerlain Gold and Diamonds lipstick, better known as 'KissKiss', is renowned for being one of the most expensive makeup products available. This luxurious French brand has created such a lavish product to maintain its prestigious reputation.

Gold and Diamonds KissKiss lipstick - Guerlain (Image via Sportskeeda)

The KissKiss lipstick case is crafted with 110 grams of 18-karat yellow gold and adorned with 199 diamonds weighing a total of 2.2 karats.

Priced at $62,000 on the official website, this extravagant offering includes a black wooden case, lip brush, and black suede pouch, and it is also refillable.

2) Orchidée Impériale - Guerlain

The exquisite 'Imperial Orchid' is yet another expensive makeup product of the prestigious French brand, Guerlain. Experts in skincare highly regard this exceptional cream for its remarkable capacity to fight aging and promote skin cell regeneration. The cream features a floral aroma, blending the enchanting scents of orchid, rose, cedarwood, and white musk.

Orchidée Impériale - Guerlain (Image via Sportskeeda)

Packaged in a beautifully designed jar, this product not only embodies modern beauty but also reflects the brand's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Available on its official website, with a price tag of $1953, this cream is suitable for a wide range of skin types and addresses multiple skin concerns.

3) Beauty Mascara and Lipstick Set - H. Couture

H. Couture is a highly esteemed makeup brand that stands out as one of the most expensive in the beauty industry. This gorgeous beauty item with an 18-karat gold, blue, white, and pink diamond design is one of its outstanding items.

Beauty Mascara and Lipstick Set - H. Couture (Image via Sportskeeda)

This spectacular creation, a Swarovski crystal gold-plated mascara and lipstick set is the brainchild of designer Valez. The mascara tube and lipstick itself boast 18-karat gold, 1,000 premium crystals, and an impressive 2,500 blue diamonds.

Further, this mascara is refillable and the entire set comes with a staggering price tag of $14 million, exclusively available on the brand's official website.

4) 24-karat Nano Night Recovery - OROGOLD

OROGOLD, established in 2008, elevating its quality to compete as a top brand, has introduced the 24K Nano Night Recovery serum.

This well-designed makeup product nourishes the skin while it rests, combining green tea extract and aloe vera for a soothing effect. The silky solution keeps the skin soft and moisturized throughout the night.

Available on the brand's official website, this exceptional serum is priced at $1,200, reflecting its unique composition of 24-karat gold.

5) Eye Makeup Products - Smashbox

Established in 1966 by brothers Dean and Davis, Smashbox is a prestigious makeup brand highly regarded by celebrities and influential individuals worldwide. Renowned for its durable eye makeup products, Smashbox offers a range of items, including eye shadows, eyebrow pencils, eyeliners, and mascara, all capable of creating the coveted 'Winged Eyeliner' look.

Additionally, Smashbox is known for its ability to enhance and refine skin texture, achieved through the presence of a unique oil in their eye makeup.

With prices ranging from $23 to $52, these eye products can be conveniently purchased directly from Smashbox's official website.

6) Diamond and Gold Eyelashes - Kre-at Beauty

The diamond eyelashes consist of 0.2-karat diamonds set on 18-karat gold strips. While the golden eyelashes feature Artisan's 24-karat gold. Kre-at Beauty and Taylor Chang-Babaian created these lashes for Barneys New York. They are known for their creative designs.

Taylor Chang, the designer, founded Kre-at Beauty due to her own desire for natural-looking eyelashes. She also offers Swarovski crystals for a more elegant appearance.

The diamond lashes are priced at $1,350, while the gold lashes cost $295 and can be found on Amazon.

7) Platinum Nail Polish - Essie Weingarten

In 1981, Essie Weingarten established Essie Cosmetics, a nail product-focused beauty salon. She initially tested various color combinations but found them unsatisfactory. Nevertheless, she persisted and eventually developed a successful new product.

Platinum Nail Polish - Essie Weingarten (Image via Sportskeeda)

Essie became the pioneer in cosmetics by launching Platinum Nail Polish, packaged in unique bottles priced at $250. However, this nail polish underwent a remarkable transformation when designer Henry Dunay collaborated to create a limited edition bottle made of genuine Platinum.

The final product is now sold on the official website for $55,000.

When purchasing desired makeup, makeup enthusiasts take a number of factors into consideration. These 7 premium makeups serve as prime examples of luxurious makeup products. They can be obtained from the official website or e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.