What are PHAs? 5 best serums to avail for gentle exfoliation

PHAs or Polyhydroxy acids have become the talk of the town in the skincare industry, and they offer a gentle yet effective way to exfoliate one's skin. Serums with PHAs are the perfect choice for people with sensitive skin who are looking for a gentle exfoliator. There are several serums for gentle exfoliation available in the market that are infused with PHAs.

Serums with PHAs slowly dissolve the impurities trapped on the surface of the skin by dead skin cells. They're ideal for people with sensitive skin as they don't penetrate deeply into the skin like harsh exfoliants, reducing the risk of irritation.

These exfoliants do more than just remove dead skin cells, they also provide hydration and anti-oxidants, making them the perfect addition to one's daily skincare routine.

5 serums with PHAs for gentle exfoliation to revitalize the skin

1) Dr. Jart+ Pore Remedy PHA Exfoliating Serum

The Dr. Jart+ Pore Remedy PHA Exfoliating Serum is renowned for its innovative approach to exfoliation and pore refinement. This serum tackles common skin concerns such as enlarged pores and uneven texture.

The star ingredient of this serum is PHA, which is blended with niacinamide, making it a gentle product for exfoliation. It works miraculously by breaking down impurities in dead skin cells, ensuring smoother and refined skin without causing excessive irritation.

Priced at $46, the product is available on Dr.Jart+ and Sephora's websites.

2) OLEHENRIKSEN Dewtopia 20% PHA/AHA Retexturizing Night Serum

OLEHENRIKSEN Dewtopia 20% PHA/AHA Retexturizing Night Serum is a potent night serum designed to revitalize and rejuvenate the skin overnight. It is formulated with a combination of two types of salicylic acids: PHA and AHA, along with niacinamide and caviar lime extract to deliver a gentle exfoliation experience. Removing the outer layer of dead skin cells, this serum leaves the skin surface looking fresh and radiant.

This overnight serum retails at $57 on OLEHENRIKSEN's official website and Sephora's website. It improves the skin texture, reduces fine lines, and helps achieve a youthful, radiant look.

3) MARA Plankton + PHA™ Flower Acid Algae Serum

MARA is a brand known for its clean, sustainable, and effective products and their Plankton + PHA™ Flower Acid Algae Serum is no exception. This innovative serum combines powerful ingredients like plankton extract, PHA flower acid, and algae that help rejuvenate and nourish the skin, giving it a smoother, flawless look.

The product is available for $74 on Mara's and Sephora's websites.

4) Nécessaire The Body Peel - Resurfacing Serum with 12% AHA/BHA/PHA, 1% Resveratrol + Peeling Peptide

Nécessaire The Body Peel - Resurfacing Serum with 12% AHA/BHA/PHA, 1% Resveratrol + Peeling Peptide helps improve the surface of the skin. It combines nourishing ingredients with exfoliants that are designed to make the skin smoother.

This potent serum is available at $55 on Nécessaire's official website and Sephora's website as well. It helps promote collagen production, boosting cell turnover and maintaining the skin's moisture barrier.

5) SEPHORA COLLECTION Targeted Pores Serum with BHA + PH

SEPHORA COLLECTION Targeted Pores Serum with BHA + PHA is an innovative serum that helps treat enlarged pores and provides gentle exfoliation, making it perfect for sensitive skin. The main ingredients are AHA and BHA, which help remove excess dirt, oil, and dead skin cells, making the skin appear smooth and even.

Priced at $20 on Sephora's official website, this serum helps improve skin texture and complexion without causing any irritation.

These five serums include PHAs, which gently exfoliate the skin and rejuvenate it like never before. Individuals can discover the transformative power of PHAs in these serums, which help to refresh the skin, remove dead skin cells, and provide gentle exfoliation. They are also the perfect choice for individuals with sensitive skin.