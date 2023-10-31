Is skin exfoliation important? Tips to exfoliate the skin gently and effectively 

Every beauty enthusiast’s end goal is achieving radiant and glowing skin, an elusive goal which can be reached with skin exfoliation. As one ages, the cell turnover slows down and accumulation of dead skin cells results in a dull complexion. However, the good news is, that one can safely and effectively remove the layer of dead skin cells, revealing a healthy and vibrant glow.

While it is a known fact that skin exfoliation gives the skin a fresh glow, it also improves the health of the skin. The skin cells undergo renewal and the cells that form the outer layers of the skin die as they are replaced by the new skin cells on a daily basis. Regular skin exfoliation ensures that the dead skin cells are completely removed.

If one doesn’t remove the dead skin cells, skin can appear dull and over time the pores can become blocked which leads to oily skin and acne breakouts. Hence, skin exfoliation is an important step in the skincare regime.

Tips and benefits of Physical and Chemical skin exfoliation explored

If one is looking to start with something natural to exfoliate with, there's no need to look beyond the kitchen. For body exfoliation, people can make a natural exfoliant by mixing coconut oil with granulated sugar or coffee grounds.

Mix as per the consistency of choice and apply on the skin in small circular movements. Rinse and moisturize to reveal glowing skin with dead skin cell removal.

One mistake that people make when using physical exfoliants is using a sponge for exfoliation which can sometimes become uncomfortable. Using a washcloth can easily and effectively aid face and body exfoliation.

A product recommendation for the same is the Face Halo Body Exfoliating Washcloth Mitt which retails for $22 on Amazon.

It is crucial to choose exfoliation types and products designed as per one’s skin type. People with sensitive skin must opt for gentler skin exfoliation options consisting of a low percentage of AHA or BHA.

Chemical exfoliation is recommended for people with dry and sensitive skin over physical exfoliation. One may use The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution ($9.50) to achieve the best chemical exfoliation results.

For individuals who are new to skin exfoliation, it is best to use a gentler product and start using it once or twice a week. Over time the frequency of skin exfoliation can be increased as the skin gets used to tolerating the product.

However, one can also consult their dermatologist to get a better perspective on which products to use as per their skincare goals and underlying skin problems.

Some of the benefits of regular exfoliation include:

Reduced blemishes and breakouts: A good exfoliation regime a key step to achieve clear skin for those with acne-prone, blemished skin. Chemical exfoliation helps unclog pores and minimize the formation of blackheads and whiteheads.

People who have acne-prone skin must stick to chemical exfoliants as physical exfoliants can cause skin damage if undertaken without controlled pressure.

Enhances skin hydration and moisture levels: Dead skin cells can lead to skin dehydration not allowing the skin to absorb moisture via skincare products. Regularly exfoliating the skin will remove dry, flaky dead skin cell layers and help improve product absorption.

Slows down the skin’s ageing process: Ageing entails reduced skin elasticity, rough patches, and dark pigmentation spots. Skin exfoliation breaks up the pigmented cells and removes the build-up of dry skin to help retain smooth, radiant skin texture.

It is important to include a small after-care step in the exfoliation regime wherein one must apply a shea butter or hydrating moisturizer after rinsing away the dead skin cells post-exfoliation.