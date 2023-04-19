Everything you need to know about eyelash extensions and their side effects

Are you tired of putting on mascara every day, or perhaps you just want to try out a new look? Eyelash extensions may be the perfect solution for you.

In this article, we cover everything you need to know about these extensions, including what they are, the different types available and potential side effects.

What are eyelash extensions?

Extensions can last up to six weeks before needing a touch-up. (Image via Freepik)

Eyelash extensions are individual lashes that are attached to natural lashes, giving you a longer and fuller look. They can be applied by a professional cosmetologist or esthetician using either synthetic or natural materials, like silk or mink.

Unlike false eyelashes, which you can apply at home, eyelash extensions are a longer-lasting solution to beautify your natural lashes.

Types of eyelash extensions

There are different types of extensions available, ranging from a natural look to full-out glamour. You can choose from different lengths, thicknesses and curl types to create your desired look.

You can also choose between temporary extensions, which last a few weeks, or permanent extensions, which can last up to six months with proper care.

Potential side effects of eyelash extensions

They come in various lengths, thicknesses and styles to fit individual preferences. (Image via Freepik)

While these extensions can give you beautiful, full lashes, they come with potential side effects. The following are the most common side effects:

Irritation: The adhesives used to apply the extensions can contain chemicals that may cause irritation to eyes or skin. Symptoms may include itching, burning and redness.

Allergic reactions: If you have a history of allergic reactions, especially to adhesives, you may be at risk for an allergic reaction to eyelash extensions. Allergic reactions may cause swelling, redness and discomfort.

Infection: If the tools or environment used to apply your extensions are not properly sanitized, you may be at risk of infection. Symptoms may include pain, redness and discharge.

Eyelash damage: If you're not careful when removing your extensions, you may damage your natural lashes. Extensions that are too heavy or applied improperly may cause the lashes to fall out or become thin.

How to avoid side effects of eyelash extensions?

Lash extensions require maintenance (Image via Freepik/Serhii Bobyk)

To avoid potential side effects of extensions, it's essential to choose a licensed and experienced professional.

Inspect the salon for cleanliness, and ask for referrals or reviews from previous clients. You should also discuss any allergies or sensitivities you may have with your technician, and request a patch test to see how your skin reacts to the adhesive.

If you experience any discomfort during the application process, make sure to speak up, and ask your technician to stop. Avoid rubbing or pulling at your extensions, and do not use oil-based makeup removers, as they can break down the adhesive.

If you experience any of the following symptoms, seek medical attention immediately:

Severe pain

Swelling that persists for more than 48 hours

Discharge or crusting

Changes in vision

These extensions can be a great way to enhance natural beauty, but they do come with side effects. To avoid these side effects, it's crucial to choose a licensed and experienced professional, discuss any allergies or sensitivities with your technician, and take good care of your lash extensions.

Remember that if you experience any discomfort or symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. With the right care, you can enjoy beautiful, full lashes without any adverse side effects.

