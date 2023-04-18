Home Remedies for Itchy Watery Eyes: Causes and Solutions

Are you tired of rubbing your eyes? While this condition can be bothersome, there are several home remedies for itchy watery eyes that can provide relief.

In this article, we’ll explore the causes of itchy watery eyes and some natural remedies you can try at home.

Causes of Itchy Watery Eyes

Itchy and watery eyes can be caused by a variety of factors such as allergies, irritants, infections, and dry eyes. Allergies, such as pollen or pet dander, are some of the most common causes of itchy and watery eyes.

Eye irritants such as smoke, dust, and chemicals can also trigger the symptoms. Infections, such as conjunctivitis or pink eye, may lead to itchy and watery eyes as well. Additionally, dry eyes caused by a lack of tears or poor tear quality can result in itchy eyes.

Identifying the underlying cause is crucial in determining the appropriate treatment for itchy watery eyes.

Home Remedies for Itchy Watery Eyes

Fortunately, there are several home remedies for itchy watery eyes that can help relieve the discomfort. Here are a few to try:

Cold compress: Your eyes may feel less irritated and inflamed if you apply a cold compress. Simply use an eye mask filled with gel or wrap some ice cubes in a towel.

Chamomile tea bags: Chamomile's anti-inflammatory qualities can help lessen swelling and redness. Place two chamomile tea bags on your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes after steeping them in hot water.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera is one of the best home remedies for itchy watery eyes as it has soothing properties that can help alleviate itching and redness. Apply a small amount of aloe vera gel to your eyelids and the skin around your eyes.

Cucumber slices: Cucumber's cooling properties can aid in reducing swelling and inflammation. Place two cucumber slices on your closed eyelids for ten to fifteen minutes.

Honey: The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of honey can help soothe your eyes, making it one of the most convenient home remedies for itchy watery eyes. Mix one teaspoon of raw honey with a cup of warm water and use it as an eye rinse.

Remember, if your symptoms persist or worsen, it’s important to see a doctor to rule out any underlying conditions.

To wrap things up, if you're struggling with itchy and watery eyes, there are some simple remedies you can try at home to ease the discomfort. These natural solutions may provide some relief, so it's worth giving them a shot to see if they work for you.

Dealing with this annoyance can be frustrating, but hopefully, with these remedies, you'll find some relief and your eyes will start feeling better soon!

