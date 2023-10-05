Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set: Where to get, price, and more details explored

On October 1, 2023, fashion designer Christian Cowan launched the limited-edition Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set. The set is obtainable for all beauty enthusiasts with an affordable price tag of $39 via its official website.
This Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set collection with Smashbox comprises a travel set of their hero ingredients, consisting of neutral shades like pastel pinks and loamy tones for blending. It is also animal cruelty-free.
Christian Cowan took the Paris Fashion Week SS24 runway by storm with his new alliance with Smashbox. Concerning the same, the Global Pro Lead Artist of Smashbox Cosmetics stated:
"He is a designer who knows makeup. He can really dissect makeup, and knows product."
The Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set has a primer, mascara, lipstick, and shimmer cream
Here's a quick rundown of everything in the set:
1) Mini The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer: 0.34 fl. oz. liq./10 ml
The Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set comprises a mini-sized The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer. This primer is crafted to instantly polish and blur facial pores, creases, and fine lines, delivering a perfect canvas for any makeover.
To achieve the desired look, follow the simple steps:
- Spread a smooth layer of The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer over clean, moistened skin.
- Let it set for 15 winks, and then decide to wear it alone for a natural look or under the makeover for a long-wear, ideal finish.
2) Full-size Always On Shimmer Cream Shadow in Bronze Shimmer (brown with bronze pearl): 0.34 fl. oz. liq./10 ml
The make-over set contains a full-size Always On Shimmer Cream Shadow in Bronze Shimmer. This shade is an adorable brown with a touch of bronze pearl. The formulation is crafted to stay put for 24 hours without crumpling, caking, or smudging.
To achieve the desired look, follow the simple steps:
- Use the finger to mix the shimmer cream shadow on the lids or cheeks for application.
- If one chooses more well-defined looks, a brush can be used to create shadow looks and for brow applications.
3) Mini Super Fan Mascara in Black: 0.17 fl oz. Liq./5 ml
This mascara is the Mini Super Fan Mascara in Black, which offers 12-hour length, lift, and fanned-out eyelashes, giving a makeup lover gorgeous lashes that last all day.
To achieve the desired look, follow the simple steps:
- Gently sweep the Super Fan Mascara brush from the eyelash root to the tip of the lashes.
- Layer the mascara to create lash length and volume for even more dramatic results
4) Mini Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse (deep red): 0.03 fl. oz. liq./0.9 ml
This liquid lipstick is a vibrant red shade that adds a touch of elegance to any look. With its water-proof and non-drying formulation, this lip stain provides a long-wear effect without compromising on ease of application.
The precision pointed tip permits effortless application, allowing a beauty seeker to define and fill in the pouts.
When it's time to erase the lip color, wipe it off with an oil-based makeup remover.
The recently launched, limited-edition lineup of Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set is available for all beauty lovers at a price of $39.
This Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set can be purchased from its authorized site and several e-commerce beauty vendors, like Smashbox and Macy's.