Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set: Where to get, price, and more details explored

On October 1, 2023, fashion designer Christian Cowan launched the limited-edition Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set. The set is obtainable for all beauty enthusiasts with an affordable price tag of $39 via its official website.

This Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set collection with Smashbox comprises a travel set of their hero ingredients, consisting of neutral shades like pastel pinks and loamy tones for blending. It is also animal cruelty-free.

The limited edition of Christian Cowan Full-look Make-up Set

Christian Cowan took the Paris Fashion Week SS24 runway by storm with his new alliance with Smashbox. Concerning the same, the Global Pro Lead Artist of Smashbox Cosmetics stated:

"He is a designer who knows makeup. He can really dissect makeup, and knows product."

The Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set has a primer, mascara, lipstick, and shimmer cream

Here's a quick rundown of everything in the set:

1) Mini The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer: 0.34 fl. oz. liq./10 ml

The Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set comprises a mini-sized The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer. This primer is crafted to instantly polish and blur facial pores, creases, and fine lines, delivering a perfect canvas for any makeover.

To achieve the desired look, follow the simple steps:

Spread a smooth layer of The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer over clean, moistened skin.

Let it set for 15 winks, and then decide to wear it alone for a natural look or under the makeover for a long-wear, ideal finish.

2) Full-size Always On Shimmer Cream Shadow in Bronze Shimmer (brown with bronze pearl): 0.34 fl. oz. liq./10 ml

The make-over set contains a full-size Always On Shimmer Cream Shadow in Bronze Shimmer. This shade is an adorable brown with a touch of bronze pearl. The formulation is crafted to stay put for 24 hours without crumpling, caking, or smudging.

To achieve the desired look, follow the simple steps:

Use the finger to mix the shimmer cream shadow on the lids or cheeks for application.

If one chooses more well-defined looks, a brush can be used to create shadow looks and for brow applications.

3) Mini Super Fan Mascara in Black: 0.17 fl oz. Liq./5 ml

This mascara is the Mini Super Fan Mascara in Black, which offers 12-hour length, lift, and fanned-out eyelashes, giving a makeup lover gorgeous lashes that last all day.

To achieve the desired look, follow the simple steps:

Gently sweep the Super Fan Mascara brush from the eyelash root to the tip of the lashes.

Layer the mascara to create lash length and volume for even more dramatic results

4) Mini Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse (deep red): 0.03 fl. oz. liq./0.9 ml

Mini Always On Liquid Lipstick in Bawse (deep red)

This liquid lipstick is a vibrant red shade that adds a touch of elegance to any look. With its water-proof and non-drying formulation, this lip stain provides a long-wear effect without compromising on ease of application.

The precision pointed tip permits effortless application, allowing a beauty seeker to define and fill in the pouts.

When it's time to erase the lip color, wipe it off with an oil-based makeup remover.

The recently launched, limited-edition lineup of Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set is available for all beauty lovers at a price of $39.

This Christian Cowan Red Carpet Glamour Full-look Make-up Set can be purchased from its authorized site and several e-commerce beauty vendors, like Smashbox and Macy's.