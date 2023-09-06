Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Lancôme has kept its promises for ages in the beauty realm, with its newly launched Monsieur Big Mascara catering to the most prominent and blackest eyelashes. It has been the go-to makeup product for many beauty enthusiasts.

Whether it is heading on a date, running daily errands, or heading to formal events, that's an unwritten rule of this beauty brand. Besides improving the face with glowy foundations or dewy blushers, the Monsieur Big Mascara's volumizing yet weightless properties and a single swipe add a little pop to any look.

Officially launched globally on July 26, the Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara comes with a price tag of $24, obtainable at e-commerce and beauty retailers like Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Amazon.

Further details unraveled of Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara

A perfect application, Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara is volumizing yet lightweight, making the eyelashes look long and complete without falsies or extensions. This mascara's waterproof version is perfect for the sultry weather. It has the innate capability to survive a day on the beach and sweaty strolls in the park.

Further, owing to its 24-hour wear formula, the Monsieur Big Mascara never comes off easily at night's end. Thus, an oil-based cleanser is a must!

Check out the significant aspects of Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara before making it the makeup kit's add-on.

The power behind the wand

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara has an innovative XXL wand featuring a mix of soft and rigid bristles. It ensures each lash is equally coated with the perfect product amount in individual swipes.

The brush's larger size permits a quick and easy application, gently gliding over the lashes minus any clumps or smudges. The ultra-soft bristles hug each lash, maximizing volume and length, while the rigid bristles are distinct and define a striking, fanned-out effect.

All-day wear, zero-compromise

Yet another stand-alone feature of Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara is its 24-hour, long-lasting formulation. Meticulously crafted to withstand the demands of a beauty seeker's day, this smudge-proof, water-resistant, and flake-resistant mascara ensures the lashes stay put from morning to night.

Irrespective of the day's work schedule - an active work plan, sweaty workouts, or tear-inducing film - the lashes will stay voluminous and the boldest black.

Here are simple steps to apply Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara:

Initiate the process by curling the lashes using an eyelash curler to help open the eyes.

Twist and remove the applicator wand from the Monsieur Big Mascara tube, confirming wiping off any extra product on the rim.

Place the wand at the base of the upper eyelashes and twitch it back and forth for equal distribution of the mascara from root to tip.

Add a double coat by repeating the twitching movement for added eyelash volume.

To stop them from forming lumps, comb through the eyelashes with a neat mascara wand or an eyelash comb.

Then, hold the wand vertically for lower eyelashes and gently coat them with the mascara.

Let the mascara dry completely before any additional eye makeup application.

Lancôme comprehends the significance of a mascara that keeps with one's lifestyle, and Monsieur Big Mascara is that commitment. Thus, whenever anyone requires to add a little pop to their look, this most prominent and blackest mascara from Lancôme's makeup collectibles has always seemed to do its job flawlessly.

Monsieur Big Mascara (Image via Sportskeeda)

Officially launched worldwide on July 26, the Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara comes with a price tag of $24. It is can be bought at e-commerce and beauty vendors like Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Amazon.