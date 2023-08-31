Lancôme x Louvre Makeup and Skincare collaboration: Where to get, price, and more details explored

This September, the Musée du Louvre and Lancôme (a L’oréal label) are expected to launch a new partnership collection, courtesy of the Lancôme x Louvre makeup and skincare collaboration. Inspired by nine outstanding masterpieces comprising sculpture and the museum's lights and hues, this will be an excellent opportunity for art and beauty buffs to be the proud owner of one.

The Lancôme x Louvre collection includes the Richelieu Wing Palette, an idea drawn from Edme-François-Étienne Gois' 'Corine', sculpted after the famous Greek poetess. Further, the Greek goddess of health, Hygie, appears on a limited-edited version of Lancôme's Advanced Génifique serum.

Additionally, 'the four interpretations of the L'Absolu Rouge lipsticks are inspired by works by Praxiteles, Gian Lorenzo Bernini, Nicholas Poussin, Lorenzo Bartolini, and the mythological nymph Echo.

Further details unfurled about the Lancôme x Louvre Makeup and Skincare collaboration

With the introduction of its cosmetic products, the Lancôme x Louvre partnership is a noteworthy one, supported by a star-studded cast that depicts the Greek gods shown at the Louvre. This famed Parisian museum's partnership with Lancôme concerning the makeup collection will inspire several iconic portrayals of female strength and power.

Shot at the Musée de Louvre, the launch campaign for Lancôme x Louvre stars the brand’s ‘faces’ Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried, and He Cong. These four women represent modern-day beauty notions while embracing and incarnating specific iconic sculptures' stylistic legends and mythologies.

The Lancôme x Louvre campaign's showstopper and lead, Zendaya, posed beside the renowned winged sculpture of 'The Victory of Samothrace' - depicting the goddess of triumph and the Venus of Arles, a statue of the goddess of passion.

Quoting the recent campaign, Zendaya defined,

"To me, [Samothrace’s] posture demonstrates a confident and victorious woman. A powerful symbol of achievement. And that’s true beauty: drawing on our own story to give ourselves wings and empower ourselves."

The Louvre, being the source of motivation for the Lancôme x Louvre alliance

Concerning the Lancôme x Louvre alliance, Lancôme drew motivation from the Venus de Milo, the Winged Victory of Samothrace, Corinne, the Diana of Gabii, the Nymph with a Scorpion, Echo, Hygeia, the Venus of Arles, and the Sleeping Hermaphrodite.

Each of these statues is backed by its famous mythological stories, which were a massive inspiration for Lisa Eldridge, Global Creative Director of Lancôme Makeup while creating the Lancôme x Louvre collection.

In regards to the same, Laurence des Cars, president-director of the Musée du Louvre, noted:

“I am delighted by this debut collaboration with Lancôme, which highlights with incredible talent the diversity of forms of beauty found in the Louvre collections – a dialogue between cultures and civilizations that transcends time and geography. With this collaboration, the Louvre as a modern-day artistic space contributes to rewriting beauty in the present.”

It is further remarked by Françoise Lehmann, Lancôme Global Brand President, about the alliance, stating:

“By pursuing the dialogue between our French brand with a history spanning some 90 years and the most iconic temple of art, we want to continue to draw on our artistic heritage to open new beauty horizons for women today and celebrate the fact that beauty is in perpetual motion,”

The Lancôme x Louvre Limited Edition's makeup and skincare collection in detail

This exclusive collection features 4 shades of L’Absolu Rouge Matte lipsticks and a new take on the Advanced Génifique serum's iconic glass bottle.

Each of the five-pan Richelieu Wing face and eye shadow palette comes wrapped in the imagery of a classic piece from Paris’s world-famous museum. Further, the creamy Celestial Rose lipstick depicts the sculpture La Nymphe Echo by Lemoyne Saint Paul printed on its cap.

Lancôme international makeup artist Sheika Daley boasts about one of her favorites - the stunning makeup palette. Each of the shimmery new shades in the palette is anointed after Richelieu Wing and the statue of the Greek poet Corine.

In an exclusive interview with Bazaar, she says,

"I can’t wait for everyone to try it. The colors can be worn on the eyes and double as beautiful highlighters all over the face and body—it’s magical."

The Lancôme x Louvre alliance inspires the next era of beauty and art enthusiasts with items and images fostering strength and spirit. The famous actress of The Dune: Part Two joins the brand brigade with Amanda Seyfried, Aya Nakamura, and He Cong - all noted as the Christmas display photographs.

The makeup and skincare collaboration includes Lancôme L'absolu Rouge Matte Lipstick ($35), Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum ($88), and Lancôme Richelieu Wing Face & Eyeshadow Palette ($89). All the products are obtainable at Lancôme's official website and related Lancôme counters at Macy's, Dillard's, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdales.