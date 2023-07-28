The 2023 summer season is seeing the triumphant return of the bangs as a prominent hairstyle trend. Bang hairstyles are a stylish addition to any haircut, whether short, medium, or long, as they are cut across the forehead.

There are a variety of bangs to choose from, ranging from blunt to side-swept styles, that add a modern and daring touch to various hair lengths and textures. Bangs have the ability to quickly transform the appearance, imparting an air of elegance, mystery, or playfulness.

The resurgence of bang hairstyles in the summer of 2023 has caught the attention of many, as five influential celebrities have taken the lead in popularizing this trend with their stunning hairdos.

5 celebrities sporting bangs in the summer of 2023

1) Emma Watson's effortless wispy-style bangs

The evolution of Watson's hairdo has been a source of motivation for beauty enthusiasts since her Harry Potter days. Emma's choice of wispy-style bangs enhances the appearance of her face, creating an attractive and captivating look that accentuates her attractive features.

Simple steps to acquire this style:

Clean and blow-dry the hair.

Make sections on the bangs from the rest of the hair.

With a hair straightening iron, form a dapper and slick finish.

Add shine to the tresses by applying a coin-sized amount of hair serum.

Complete the look using light hairspray. This will hold the bangs in place.

2) Zendaya's bold-style blunt bangs

Zendaya's fearless and edgy hairstyle contributes to her fashion-forward image. Her summer bangs flawlessly complements her bold fashion choices, establishing her as a trendsetter worth emulating.

Simple steps to get this edgy diva hairdo:

Shampoo hair and slightly dry the hair.

Volumize the tresses with a hair texturing spray.

With a round-shaped paddle brush, blow dry to shape the bangs.

When dry, with a flat iron, make easygoing locks for an additional texture.

Complete this style using matte pomade sprinkling to define the bangs' edges prominently.

3) Chris Hemsworth's textured fringe

Chris Hemsworth's trending hairdo complements adds an element of refinement and class. The textured fringe hairstyle creates a soft and relaxed look, perfect for the summer season.

The versatility of this style makes it easy to wear for any occasion, making it a popular choice for men who want to achieve a fresh and fashionable appearance.

Simple steps to get this cool and casual look:

Wash hair and dry it with a hair dryer in cold mode.

Take a coin-sized amount of hair-texturing product and apply it to the bangs.

Try building a messy, textured effect with a tail comb or fingers.

Use matte hair wax or clay to piece out separate hair strands for a more defined look.

Complete this hairdo using a light hairspray to hold the style.

4) Selena Gomez's retro-style curtain bangs

Selena Gomez's retro-style hairdo exudes playfulness and enchantment, evoking a touch of vintage glamour.

Simple steps to achieve this playful beauty look:

Wash, clean and dry the tresses.

Section off the bangs and clip the rest of the locks away.

Make easygoing waves on the rest of the hair with a curling iron.

Following the same, use a flat iron to create a delicate, curved build for the particular hairstyle.

Complete the hairdo by spritzing weightless hair spray to keep the style in place.

5) Harry Styles' long-style curtain bangs

The long-style hairdo of Harry Styles is currently the top hair trend for summer 2023. This stylish and relaxed hairstyle adds a touch of vintage charm to any appearance, framing the face in an attractive way.

Whether you choose to style it straight and dapper or go for a more disordered and textured look, this hairstyle is guaranteed to catch people's attention and make a bold fashion statement.

Simple steps to attain this look:

Initiate with slightly moist hair.

Use a volumizing mousse for added consistency and hold.

Build volume and a good stir with a round hairbrush and a blow dryer (cold mode).

When dry, use a hair-texturizing spray to give the shaggy effect.

End with a light sprinkle of hairspray to hold the style in position.