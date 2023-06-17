"I don't have the answer yet": Chris Hemsworth opens up on Thor 5 possibility

Chris Hemsworth has recently managed to make headlines for his controversial opinions on the potential fifth installment of his critically acclaimed Marvel film series Thor. The actor, who recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Weekly, discussed his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When asked about whether he would be appearing in any more standalone pictures based on his character, Hemsworth explained that he does not have any idea about the same and confirmed that there is nothing official yet regarding any upcoming films based on Thor's character. Speaking about if he'd want to reprise his role, the actor shared that he doesn't have the answer to the question yet.

"If an audience wants to see it, and if there's something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great. I've loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don't have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable."

Chris Hemsworth's last Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder managed to garner a whopping $760 million worldwide. However, the film divided fans and film critics for its cheesy humor and poor VFX, so much so that even the actor revealed that he found the film to be "silly."

Chris Hemsworth opened up about his views on Thor: Love and Thunder

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of another Thor film, the actor explained that he would prefer not to bore the audience if there wasn't anything new to offer.

"I don't want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character. "

In fact, in an interview with GQ last month, Hemsworth also commented on his last Marvel project Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor revealed that he had taken into account the negative reviews for the film and, quite surprisingly, revealed that he agreed with them. Despite the film being a hit, the actor felt that in order to be bigger and better than ever, the movie eventually became "too silly."

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective…I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Chris Hemsworth also quipped that perhaps the biggest critics of the actors' films were his son's friends. He revealed that the eight-year-olds had a lot to say about the film and commented that the film had too much humor, "cool action," and poor VFX. The actor says that he does not quite get the lingo of the kids and usually resorts to laugh it off.

"I cringe and laugh equally at it.”

Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 recently premiered on Netflix

The highly anticipated action thriller Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, premiered on Netflix on June 16, 2023. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster film Extraction, which follows the story of Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary who is enlisted with the task of rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord.

The sequel will follow along the same lines as the first installment and see Rake return for another deadly mission. The official synopsis of the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission."

The Chris Hemsworth-starrer has managed to garner stunning reviews from both viewers and critics alike and topped the Netflix viewership charts in several countries.

Apart from Hemsworth, the film also stars numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles, including Adam Bessa, Idris Elba, Golshifteh Faharani, and Daniel Bernhardt, among many others.

Poll : 0 votes