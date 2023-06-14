Who is Adam Bessa? Meet the actor who plays Yaz Kahn in Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2

Actor Adam Bessa will be reprising his role as Nik Khan's brother Yaz, another ally of Tyler Rake's, in the highly anticipated Netflix film Extraction 2. The film, scheduled to premiere on June 16 on Netflix, has made headlines for its explosive and action-packed trailer and already promises to be a treat for all the action lovers out there.

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster film Extraction which featured Chris Hemsworth in the lead role of Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who embarked on the deadly mission of rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The sequel will follow along the same lines and see Rake return for another deadly mission.

Apart from Adam Bessa, Extraction 2 will see numerous other actors reprise their roles from the first film including Chris Hemsworth and Golshifteh Farahani, and will also see several new faces including Idris Elba, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Daniel Bernhardt, Olga Kuurylenko, and Tornike Gogrichiani, among numerous others.

Extraction 2's Adam Bessa has been featured in a host of acclaimed projects

Adam Bessa is a French-Tunisian actor who was born in Grasse, France to an Italian-Tunisian mother and a Tunisian father. Bessa had initially decided to pursue a career in law and had joined a law school soon after graduating high school. However, having always had a passion for acting, Bessa decided to chase his dreams and quit law school.

He joined Jean Perimony, a theatre school in Paris, where he studied from 2011 to 2012. However, during one of his interviews with the French magazine PREMIER, the actor revealed that he did not like the experience and that what he proposed was "too cinematic" and that he was told that he "showed too little" and "wasn't expressive enough".

The demotivating opinion at the theatre school led the actor to call it quits and go back to Marseille to work as a real estate agent and then as a fishmonger - another of his passions. However, in the same interview with PREMIER, Bessa revealed that a friend of his asked him to star in a short film, and eventually the actor made his debut in the 2010 film Le Rapport Homme Femme.

The actor then went on to star in the Claire Fontecave film Les Mouettes (2013), Simon G. Mueller's romantic thriller Of Sound Mind (2015), and Sofia Djama's The Blessed (2017) and the critically acclaimed American war film Mosul, directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, based on the 2016 Battle of Mosul.

Bessa gained worldwide recognition for his stunning performance in the drama Harka, directed by Lofty Nathan. Lauded by both viewers and critics, the actor's performance managed to earn him the Un Certain Regard Award for Best Performance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and a nomination for the César Award for Most Promising Actor.

Aside from starring in Extraction 2, Adam Bessa will also feature in Meeryam Joobeur's Motherhood, a film about a mother and daughter in an isolated Tunisian village.

Adam Bessa as Yaz Khan in Extraction 2

Extraction 2 is already shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated action films of the year as its trailer has already managed to cause waves in the industry for its first-of-a-kind gripping storyline and heart-pounding action.

The trailer sees Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake return for another deadly mission as he's enlisted for the task of saving the family of a Georgian gangster from prison. Having barely survived the events of the last mission, Rake is forced to nurse his wounds on the new mission.

However, as previously seen, Rake does not embark on these missions alone as he has his own team of allies that are just as skilled and deadly as him. Among this team is the incredible Yaz Khan (Adam Bessa), brother to Rake's closest confidant Nik Khan. The character engaged in some deadly fights in the first installment of the franchise and the trailer for the second part suggests nothing different.

The character has been deemed a fan favorite by many and viewers of the film have been very vocal on the internet about wanting more screen time for the character. In an interview with Tudum, Adam Bessa opened up about his character and what fans could expect from it in Extraction 2:

"Yaz is a mysterious guy. He grew up very poor and made it into the weapons industry with his sister. They're now running a huge company and organizing underground missions all over the world. Now that he has money, he definitely enjoys it. He loves French haute couture, Italian art — he has this toughness and darkness, but at the same time, he’s enjoying life at every moment," he said.

It will be very interesting to see how the film manages to explore Bessa's character in more depth now that the team will be encountering new and more deadly enemies.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

