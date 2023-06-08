Who is Golshifteh Farahani? Meet the actress who plays Nik Kahn in Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2

Actress Golshifteh Farahani will be reprising her role of Nik Khan in Joe Russo's Extraction 2 which is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Fans are incredibly excited about the film as it promises to be as action-packed and thrilling as they expected it to be. Apart from Farahani, Chris Hemsworth will also be reprising his role in the upcoming film.

It is the long-awaited sequel to the Netflix blockbuster Extraction, featuring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. The character is a black market mercenary enlisted for the deadly mission of rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Extraction 2 will follow along the same lines and will see Rake return for yet another deadly mission.

However, Hemsworth and Farahani are not the only actors who'll be returning for the sequel. They'll be joined by the likes of Idris Elba, Adam Bessa, Tornike Gogrichiani, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Daniel Bernhardt, among many others.

Extraction 2's Golshifteh Farahani has been featured in a host of acclaimed projects

Golshifteh Farahani in Exodus (Image via IMDb)

Rahavard Farahani, known professionally as Golshifteh Farahani, is an Iranian and French actress who was born in Tehran, Iran. Born in a family of artists with her father a theatre director and actor and her sister an actress, Farahani had always been interested in taking up a career in the creative arts. She began studying music and piano at the age of five and later entered a music school in Tehran.

The actress found success quite young and was cast in the lead role in a movie titled The Pear Tree, at just 14 years of age. The role helped her bag the Crystal Roc for Best Actress from the International Section of the 16th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran.

Since then, the actress has starred in numerous films and television shows. This includes The Fish Fall in Love, There's Always a Woman in Between, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Upside, About Elly, and Exodus: Gods and Kings, among others.

In addition to her acting career, Farahni is also very involved in environmental causes and is an advocate for the eradication of tuberculosis in Iran. She has been exiled from Iran since 2008 for refusing to wear a hijab while acting in international films and has publicly supported the Mahsa Amini protests.

British rock band Coldplay invited her to perform at their concert at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires in 2022, in an attempt to show their support. She was invited to perform a cover of Shervin Hajipour's Baraye, which has been described as "the anthem" of the protests.

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan in Extraction 2

Extraction 2 promises an exciting adventure as it sees Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth, return for yet another deadly mission. The new mission will involve him saving the family of a Georgian gangster from prison.

Fans know that Rake had barely survived the events of the first film. So this time, he will handle another mission while still suffering from the after-effects of the wounds that were inflicted on him previously.

However, Rake will not embark on the mission alone and will be assisted by his close confidant Nik Khan, played by Golshifteh Farahani. The chemistry and dynamic of the duo were lauded by both audience and critics alike, for being both authentic and entertaining. Farahani certainly managed to turn heads with her stunning portrayal of the character in the film and garnered global appreciation for the same.

In an interview with Tudum, Farahani opened up about her character and what fans could expect from it in Extraction 2. She said that Nik is a really special and rare heroine who is a human being and a soldier and not a love interest. Farahani noted that Nik has a great friendship with Tyler and the two of them are each other's family.

Explaining the same, the Extraction 2 star said that everyone has their blood family and the family they choose over the course of their lives. She said that Nik and Tyler were like that. She added that the two "have an ocean of pain" they swim in but that it was something they were trying to process. Farahani noted that Tyler and Nik were trying to turn their pain into something else that was positive.

Extraction 2 releases on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

