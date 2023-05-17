Coldplay announces a second Perth concert: Everything you need to know

Coldplay has announced a second Perth concert thanks to popular demand, which is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The show was announced after the presale for the first Perth concert, which will be held on November 18, 2023, was closed.

The band announced the second Perth concert, which will feature opening performances by special guests Tash Sultana, Amy Sharks, and Thelma Plum, via a post on their official Twitter handle on May 14, 2023:

Coldplay @coldplay The presale for the Perth show on November 18 has now closed. Due to incredible demand, a second Perth show has been added for November 19. The general sale for both shows begins at 10am local time tomorrow (May 16). The presale for the Perth show on November 18 has now closed. Due to incredible demand, a second Perth show has been added for November 19. The general sale for both shows begins at 10am local time tomorrow (May 16). https://t.co/VCvzmQl5RU

Limited numbers of Infinity tickets for the tour are still available for purchase, and they cost AUD $40. Visit https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-coldplay-8720 to get tickets.

Tash Sultana to join Coldplay at the concert

The second Perth concert is part of the World Tour to support Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, released on October 15, 2021. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Australian, Dutch, French, and Kiwi charts.

The album tour started with a concert in San Jose, Costa Rica, at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and is scheduled to continue until November 23, 2023.

On the Oceania and Asia leg of the record tour, the Perth concert was the last to be confirmed; the first Perth show was announced on May 8, 2023, along with three dates in Japan and one each in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Like all concerts, the Perth concert will be under the sustainability plan created by the band, which was announced alongside the album tour on October 14, 2021, with the band stating:

"At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward."

In addition to the sustainability measures created by Coldplay, which experts speaking to Polstar suggest will result in a new paradigm for live events, the band is also partnering with Global Citizen and the Love Button Global Movement to help local charities in each concert venue city.

Opening for Coldplay will be singer-songwriter Tash Sultana, best known for their second studio album, Terra Firma, released on February 19, 2021. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian album chart.

Also performing as an opener will be indie-pop singer Amy Shark, who rose to fame with debut studio album, Love Monster, which was released on July 13, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian album chart.

Along with Tash Sultana and Amy Shark will be singer-songwriter Thelma Amelina Plumbe, best known for her debut studio album, Better in Blak, released on July 12, 2019. The album peaked at number 4 on the Australian chart.

