Coldplay x Camila Cabello Brazil, Peru and Chile Tour tickets: Where to buy, price dates and more

British rock band Coldplay have announced more dates for their Music of the Spheres World Tour, in support of their album of the same name, which was released in October. The band now has new dates in Peru, Chile and Brazil in support of Camila Cabello and H.E.R on different dates.

Coldplay will start with the North American leg of the tour in may and will perform at stadium shows that stretch across Texas, Arizona, California, Chicago, DC, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Tampa.

The tour will then proceed to Europe in July. Starting September, the band has scheduled shows in Lima, Peru and Santiago, Chile with support from Camila Cabello. Coldplay will also play gigs in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil with H.E.R.

Tickets for Coldplay concerts will be available through Ticketmaster or the official website of Coldplay. The VIP packages of the shows start from $450 and go up to $700 depending on the venue and the seats.

Coldplay 2022 Tour Dates:

May 06 – Dallas, TX at Cotton Bowl Stadium *

May 08 – Houston, TX at NRG Stadium *

May 12 – Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium *

May 15 – Santa Clara, CA at Levi’s Stadium *

May 28 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field *

May 29 – Chicago, IL at Soldier Field *

June 01 – Washington, DC at FedExField *

June 04 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium *

June 05 – East Rutherford, NJ at MetLife Stadium *

June 08 – Philadelphia, PA at Lincoln Financial Field *

June 11 – Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

June 14 – Tampa, FL at Raymond James Stadium *

July 02 – Frankfurt, DE at Deutsche Bank Park *

July 03 – Frankfurt, DE at Deutsche Bank Park *

July 05 – Frankfurt, DE at Deutsche Bank Park #

July 08 – Warsaw, PL at PGE Narodowy *

July 10 – Berlin, DE at Olympiastadion *

July 12 – Berlin, DE at Olympiastadion *

July 13 – Berlin, DE at Olympiastadion *

July 16 – Paris, FR at Stade de France *

July 17 – Paris, FR at Stade de France *

July 19 – Paris, FR at Stade de France #

July 20 – Paris, FR at Stade de France #

August 05 – Brussels, BE at King Baudouin Stadium *

August 06 – Brussels, BE at King Baudouin Stadium *

August 08 – Brussels, BE at King Baudouin Stadium #

August 09 – Brussels, BE at King Baudouin Stadium #

August 12 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium *

August 13 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium *

August 16 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium #

August 17 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium *

August 19 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium #

August 20 – London, UK at Wembley Stadium #

August 23 – Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park Stadium *

August 24 – Glasgow, UK at Hampden Park Stadium #

September 10 – Rio de Janerio, BR at Rock in Rio

September 13 – Lima, ES at Estadio Nacional ^

September 14 – Lima, ES at Estadio Nacional ^

September 17 – Bogota, CO atEstadio El Campín ^

September 21 – Santiago, CL at Estadio Nacional ^

September 23 – Santiago, CL at Estadio Nacional ^

September 24 – Santiago, CL at Estadio Nacional ^

October 11 – Rio de Janeiro, BR at Estadio Nilton Santos

October 15 – Sao Paulo, BR at Allianz Parque *

October 16 – Sao Paulo, BR at Allianz Parque *

October 25 – Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio River Plate *

October 26 – Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio River Plate *

October 28 – Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio River Plate *

October 29 – Buenos Aires, AR at Estadio River Plate *

* = with H.E.R.

# = with London Grammar

^ = with Camila Cabello

Coldplay likely to stop making new music after 2025

Late last year in an interview with iNews, the band's vocalist, Chris Martin, said that the band will not make music post 2025. He noted that the band could do collaborative things and would continue to tour, but the Coldplay catalog is likely to stop.

In the segment, Martin said:

“Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour. Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue as it were finishes then.”

Music of the Spheres is Coldplay's ninth studio album, which was released on October 15, 2021. It features guest appearances from Selena Gomez, We Are King, Jacob Collier and BTS.

