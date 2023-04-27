Tash Sultana Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana has announced their North American 2023 tour. The 29-date tour is set to kick off on August 22nd in San Diego and will feature performances in various cities across the United States and Canada.

Sultana's tour will include shows in Vancouver, Kansas City, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, and several other cities.

Tickets to Sultana’s North American tour will go on sale Friday, April 28 via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, fans can also look for deals for the sold-out shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through their FanProtect Program.

Tash Sultana's tour will begin in San Diego and end in Memphis

Tash Sultana will kick off the months-long scheduled event with her concert in San Diego, which is scheduled to take place on August 22, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her Memphis on October 1, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

August 22, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park

August 23, 2023 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Resort

August 25, 2023 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

August 26, 2023 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

August 27, 2023 - Port Townsend, WA - Thing

August 29, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

August 30, 2023 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 01, 2023 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

September 02, 2023 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater

September 03, 2023 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

September 05, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah’s Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge

September 06, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

September 08, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

September 09, 2023 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

September 10, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

September 12, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

September 13, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

September 15, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

September 16, 2023 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now

September 17, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

September 19, 2023 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University At The Forum

September 20, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

September 22, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

September 23, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

September 24, 2023 - Bentonville, AR - Format Festival

September 27, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

September 29, 2023 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

September 30, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

October 01, 2023 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival

Tash Sultana was named among Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and won seven ARIA Awards in her career

Tash Sultana is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who first gained attention as a busker on the streets of Melbourne. Sultana was born on June 15, 1995, in Melbourne, Australia, and grew up in the nearby city of Mornington Peninsula.

Tash Sultana's music is known for its eclectic mix of genres, which include indie rock, reggae, and psychedelic rock. Sultana is also known for their impressive instrumental skills, playing multiple instruments during live performances, including guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, and a variety of other instruments.

Sultana's debut album, Flow State, was released in 2018 to critical acclaim and reached the top ten of the Australian charts. Sultana has also released several EPs and singles, including Notion and Jungle.

In terms of awards and recognition, Tash Sultana has received several nominations and awards, including seven ARIA Awards, which are the Australian equivalent of the Grammy Awards.

Sultana was also named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 in the music category in 2018.

Overall, Tash Sultana is a highly talented and innovative musician who has made a significant impact on the Australian and international music scene.

