Tash Sultana Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana has announced their North American 2023 tour. The 29-date tour is set to kick off on August 22nd in San Diego and will feature performances in various cities across the United States and Canada.
Sultana's tour will include shows in Vancouver, Kansas City, Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, New Orleans, and several other cities.
Tickets to Sultana’s North American tour will go on sale Friday, April 28 via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, fans can also look for deals for the sold-out shows at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through their FanProtect Program.
Tash Sultana's tour will begin in San Diego and end in Memphis
Tash Sultana will kick off the months-long scheduled event with her concert in San Diego, which is scheduled to take place on August 22, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her Memphis on October 1, 2023.
The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:
- August 22, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park
- August 23, 2023 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Resort
- August 25, 2023 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
- August 26, 2023 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
- August 27, 2023 - Port Townsend, WA - Thing
- August 29, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
- August 30, 2023 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
- September 01, 2023 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
- September 02, 2023 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater
- September 03, 2023 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
- September 05, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Harrah’s Kansas City - Voodoo Lounge
- September 06, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
- September 08, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
- September 09, 2023 - Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion
- September 10, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
- September 12, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
- September 13, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
- September 15, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
- September 16, 2023 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea.Hear.Now
- September 17, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
- September 19, 2023 - Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg University At The Forum
- September 20, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
- September 22, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
- September 23, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
- September 24, 2023 - Bentonville, AR - Format Festival
- September 27, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
- September 29, 2023 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
- September 30, 2023 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
- October 01, 2023 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival
Tash Sultana was named among Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and won seven ARIA Awards in her career
Tash Sultana is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who first gained attention as a busker on the streets of Melbourne. Sultana was born on June 15, 1995, in Melbourne, Australia, and grew up in the nearby city of Mornington Peninsula.
Tash Sultana's music is known for its eclectic mix of genres, which include indie rock, reggae, and psychedelic rock. Sultana is also known for their impressive instrumental skills, playing multiple instruments during live performances, including guitar, bass, drums, keyboard, and a variety of other instruments.
Sultana's debut album, Flow State, was released in 2018 to critical acclaim and reached the top ten of the Australian charts. Sultana has also released several EPs and singles, including Notion and Jungle.
In terms of awards and recognition, Tash Sultana has received several nominations and awards, including seven ARIA Awards, which are the Australian equivalent of the Grammy Awards.
Sultana was also named one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 in the music category in 2018.
Overall, Tash Sultana is a highly talented and innovative musician who has made a significant impact on the Australian and international music scene.