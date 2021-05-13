Is Floyd Mayweather on Forbes' 2021 list of the world's top ten highest-paid athletes?

Floyd Mayweather is famous around the world not only for his elite boxing prowess but also for his multi-million dollar investments. With a claimed net worth of $1.2 billion, Mayweather has created an empire of wealth to keep his businesses going.

However, the 44-year-old has not been listed on the 2021 Forbes list of the highest-paid athletes.

Floyd Mayweather has been out of action since his last competition inside the boxing ring nearly four years ago. Having made upwards of $500 million in both his last fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor, Mayweather seems to be having plenty in the bank to fall back on.

The legendary boxer is now slated to face YouTube sensation Logan Paul in what is expected to be a thriller for boxing fans around the world.

Competing as a professional since turning 20 years old, Floyd Mayweather started getting recognized early for his slick style and brash attitude. While many believed he was steering the sport into oblivion with his antics, Floyd has carried on by amassing a mightily impressive 50-0 record thus far.

Floyd Mayweather's abilities were once again questioned by the naysayers ahead of his last exhibition against Conor McGregor. But Mayweather answered back with a seamless performance. Putting an end to McGregor's misery in the tenth-round of the fight, he proved once again that he is indeed the best in the business.

How much is Floyd Mayweather expected to make for his next fight?

Leading up to his upcoming pay-per-view fight against Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather is expected to make an excess of $100 million for the fight. While endorsements and other remittances are part and parcel of the 'May-life', 'The Best Ever' still seeks to make a lasting impact in the boxing world.

