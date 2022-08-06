How did Judith Durham die? Tributes pour in as Australian lead singer of The Seekers dies aged 79

Australian singer and songwriter Judith Durham, best known as the lead singer of The Seekers, passed away on August 5 at the age of 79. She left the group in 1968 to pursue a solo career and went on to release a number of iconic songs. Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to her and wrote,

“Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists. Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.”

Judith Durham’s cause of death and career explored

Universal Music has confirmed that Judith Durham died at a Melbourne Hospital due to complications from chronic lung disease. She was hospitalized the same day.

However, it remains unknown for how long she was suffering from the disease. Further details are expected to be revealed soon.

Durham had previously suffered a stroke in May 2013 at the Seekers’ Golden Jubilee tour. This reduced her ability to read and write, and she rebuilt those skills during her convalescence.

Career of Judith Durham

Born on July 3, 1943, she attended Essendon Primary School until 1949, and when her family moved to Hobart, Tasmania, she enrolled in the Fahan School. The family then shifted back to Melbourne, where Durham joined Ruyton Girls’ School Kew and RMIT.

She initially performed at the Memphis Jazz Club in Malvern in 1963 with Frank Traynor’s Jazz Preachers. She then recorded her first self-titled EP with the band. She joined The Seekers in 1963 and left in 1968 following a tour of New Zealand in the same year.

Judith was popular as a member of The Seekers (Image via Patrick Ford/Getty Images)

Durham then started her solo career where she released albums like For Christmas with Love, Gift of Song, and more. She created a television special, Meet Judith Durham, in 1970, and appeared on an episode of the TV show, Cash and Co. in 1975.

Judith celebrated her 60th birthday by touring the UK on The Diamond Tour in 2003. She modernized the music and phrases of the Australian National Anthem at the Advance Australia Fair in 2006 and performed it at the Federation Hall on St Kilda Road in 2009.

Durham returned to the Myer Music Bowl in February 2009 and performed at the RockWiz Salutes the Bowl – Sidney Myer Music Bowl 50th Anniversary with The Carnival Is Over. She also performed at a concert in Melbourne for the launch of her album Up Close and Personal in 2009.

Judith was signed to Decca Records in 2011. On her 75th birthday, her 14 unreleased songs were released on an album called So Much More in June 2018.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Durham became a familiar name in the music industry for her association with The Seekers and her singing skills. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

The former Seeker and Australian legend has died at the age of 79 #RIP Judith Durham.

She married musical director and pianist Ron Edgeworth in November 1969. Edgeworth passed away in December 1994.

