When did Breakaway come out? Original songwriter Avril Lavigne releases lyric video and Instagram AR filters

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne recently released her version of Kelly Clarkson's 2004 song Breakaway. While the song was originally sung by Clarkson, Avril served as a songwriter on the project.

Now, for the 20th anniversary of her album Let Go, Lavigne is releasing an expanded edition of the album along with Arista Records and Legacy Recordings. The extended album features six bonus tracks, including the newly recorded studio version of Breakaway. A newly created lyrical video is now available on Facebook and YouTube.

Last week, she also released a behind-the-scenes video discussing her creative process and highlighting the moments that brought the song to life.

When was Breakaway, written by Avril Lavigne, originally released?

Breakaway was originally released on July 19, 2004, and was recorded by Kelly Clarkson for the movie Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement. The song was originally written by Matthew Gerrard, Bridget Benenate, and Avril Lavigne for Lavigne's debut studio album, Let Go (2002). However, the song was deemed unsuitable for the album and was passed to Clarkson to be recorded as a soundtrack for the Anne Hathaway-starrer.

Clarkson, who was working on her second studio album at the time, recorded Breakaway to keep fans entertained until the first single from her new album was out. The song's success, however, spurred its inclusion on Clarkson's second album, which she named after the song.

Walt Disney Records released Breakaway as the first song from The Princess Diaries 2.

Avril Lavigne releases Instagram AR filters featuring 2002 album

Last week, Lavigne released a Sk8er Boi Augmented Reality game lens on Instagram. The AR game, set in the video worlds of Sk8er Boi and Complicated, features a variety of avatars and a skateboard thrill ride.

Fans can access SK8 the 2000s game on Instagram by simply going to Lavigne's profile and clicking the Filter symbol, next to the Videos symbol. She has also released filters LoveItWhenYouHateMe and Bite Me.

Alternatively, Instagram users can also go to the story section from their camera and click on 'Browse Filters' to access new AR filters from the artist.

More about Avril Lavigne’s album Let Go

Lavigne will release a special 2 LP 12-inch vinyl press of Let Go (20th Anniversary Edition), on January 27, 2023, with the same track listing as the digital configuration. The revamped collection features 13 great tracks from her smash debut, a 2022 reimagining of Breakaway, and five bonus songs recorded during the original Let Go sessions. These songs include Why, Get Over It, Falling Down, I Don’t Give, and Make Up.

The album also features its 13 original tracks, including Complicated, Sk8er Boi, and I’m With You, among other hits.

