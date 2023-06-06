"Super dope" - Coco Gauff congratulated by 'The Last of Us' actress Storm Reid for new customized shoes

American actress Storm Reid congratulated Coco Gauff on her new personalized sneakers, to which the tennis player reciprocated in a lovely manner.

The latest performance tennis shoes from New Balance are inspired by the beauty of fresh tennis balls. The sneakers are named Coco CG1 'Fuzzy Ace'.

Reid, who is known for her roles in When They See Us, The Last of Us, Euphoria, etc. took to Instagram to congratulate the American tennis player after getting a pair of her customized sneakers.

"Super dope, congratulations @cocogauff," she captioned her Instagram story with emoticons.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Gauff reciprocated to Reid's message by sending three red heart emoticons and sharing it on her Instagram Story.

Coco Gauff hoping to beat Iga Swiatek for the first time

Coco Gauff (right) and Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Coco Gauff is hoping to get the better of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the first time when the duo lock horns in the women's singles quarterfinals at French Open 2023.

Gauff, seeded sixth at Roland Garros, will meet Iga Swiatek in what would be a repeat of last year's French Open final, where the Pole triumphed 6-1, 6-3.

The American, ranked sixth on the WTA Tour, has met Swiatek six times but is yet to record a win over the World No. 1.

At the post-match press conference after beating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-2 in the fourth round, Gauff said she wanted to play against Swiatek, especially at the French Open.

"I mean, honestly, since last year I have been wanting to play Iga Swiatek especially at this tournament. I figured that it was going to happen, because I figured I was going to do well and she was going to do well. Didn't know what side of the draw we were going to be on obviously," she said.

Gauff added that if she wanted to be the best, she had to play against the best in business and also beat them.

"But I'm the type of mentality if you want to be the best you have to beat the best. I think also if you want to improve, you have to play the best," she added.

Iga Swiatek has a perfect record against Coco Gauff, having not dropped a single set in their six meetings so far. The last match between the duo was at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February this year in which Swiatek triumphed 6-4, 6-2.

