What is the "hush" cut? 5 ways to style the low-maintenance hairstyle

The "hush" cut is one of the most popular hairstyles currently trending in the US and the UK. This Korean hairstyle complements different face shapes and is quite flexible. A contemporary take on the traditional bob, the "hush" cut is characterized by its velvety and textured layers.

These soft, layered haircuts are normally paired with wispy fringes or layers of shorter lengths, framing the face. Hush cut also enriches the natural features of the person and brings out the inner confidence of anyone donning this hairstyle.

Sean Paul Nother and Nick Latham, founders of The Hair Bros, highlighted the uniqueness of this hairstyle, noting:

“For so long, people have toyed with the idea of revisiting fringes or layers but are traumatised from some pretty awful childhood haircuts of the 2000s! This cut is everything soft layers should be – a statement through its softness.”

5 ways to dress the low-maintenance hush cut hairdo

The beauty of the hush haircut lies in its plainness—it is a hairdo that can be readily customized to suit one's style and preferences. This hush hairdo is ideal for those with an active lifestyle who do not have the time or forbearance for complicated hairstyling practices. With the hush cut, they can get a smart, well put-together look with mimimum efforts.

Check out the five ways to style the hush cut to suit diverse events and mindsets.

1) Effortless waves

Effortless waves are a favored way to style the haircut. This hairdo is achieved by lightly twisting or waving the tresses to create easygoing and natural-looking locks. The key to accomplishing this hairstyle is to employ a large-barrel hair curling iron or wand and solely twirl the mid-lengths and hair ends. Complete the look by running a tail comb through the waves to ease them up and build a casual vibe.

How to get this look:

Prepare the hair with a heat protectant spray to control damage.

Divide the hair strands into small sections and wrap each with a curling wand, leaving the ends for a more relaxed finish.

Harbor per curls for a few seconds before casting loose.

Once all the hair strands are twisted, gently scour through the curls with a tail comb to make loose waves.

Complete spraying the new hairdo with a sea salt spray for added consistency and a beachy vibe.

2) Sleek and straight

To introduce some originality in the beauty routine, a hairstyle buff can style the hush cut in a sleek-looking, elegant, refined manner for a more polished and sophisticated look.

This hairstyle looks most suitable on shorter-cut hair, as the hair length counts on the sleekness. Use heat protectant spray and flat iron to straighten your hair and smooth any kinks or frizz. Finish with a shiny serum for added gloss and a sleek look.

How to get this look:

Apply a heat protectant spray to shield the hair strands from excess heat.

Use hair styling tools like a flat iron to straighten the hair in small sections, gliding it from tip to end.

With a wide-toothed comb, manage the tresses for smoothness.

To add a glossy finish, complete the style with a shiny hair serum or oil.

Lastly, apply a light-hold hairspray to keep the hairstyle in place.

3) Messy updo

To transform a hush cut into a chic yet messy updo for a relaxed look, start by teasing the dome of the hair to volumise it. Gather the hair into a bun or a top knot, keeping loose a few face-framing strands for a comfortable feel. Fasten with bobby pins and complete the look with a hair spray for texture.

How to get this look:

Apply a texturising hair spray for gripping and holding to the hair.

Gather the tresses at the nape of the neck and twist them into an easygoing bun.

Fasten the bun with medium-sized bobby pins by letting a few loose strands for an "incomplete" look.

Haul out a few face-framing hair strands to soften the hairstyle.

Spritz some hairspray to keep the updo intact for the required time.

4) Half-up and half-down

The half-up half-down style is a definitive pick for those who want to showcase the easy-going hush cut. Just assemble the top half of the hair and fasten it with a medium-sized clip or hair tie, leaving the rest loose. This hairstyle is perfect for any event and can be done counting on the accessories one chooses to pair with it.

How to get this look:

Tease the crown section of your hair for added volume.

Collect the top section of your hair and secure it with a clear elastic hair tie or a trendy hair clip.

Loosen a few hair strands around the face for an easygoing and messy vibe.

Leave the rest of the locks for a flowing look.

Finish with a hair-texturising spray to improve the messy consistency and add hold.

5) Braided boho

You can consider adding braids to the hush cut for a bohemian-inspired look. Whether one opts for singular braid or multiple ones, or even a braided crown, this hairstyle lends an element of playfulness to the overall look.

Those with a hush cut can keep the braids easygoing and cluttered for an additional informal vibe or a dapper, more lustrous finish.

How to get this look:

Apply a volumising mousse to add consistency and hold to the tresses.

Secure the tresses with an adjustable hair tie in a ponytail at the preferred level.

Gently tease the ponytail to build volume and texture.

Cover a small section of hair near the base of the ponytail to cover the elastic hair tie.

Release a few face-framing strands and tousle the ponytail for a casual finish.

The hush cut is a terrific choice for those who are looking for a low-keep hairstyle with limitless styling options. Any trendy hairstyle seeker with a busy lifestyle can accommodate the versatility of this hush coif and test it with further styling approaches to discover the ideal look for any event.