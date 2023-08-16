What is mascara cocktailing? The shortcut to long lashes explored

One of the latest TikTok makeup trends, Mascara cocktailing, gives the lashes a custom finish with a simple technique. Several makeup artists are sharing their personal tips on the trend to help makeup lovers ace this shortcut to long lashes.

While the name of the trend could lead one to believe that some sort of fancy technique is required, mascara cocktailing is just a method of layering various mascaras that each provide a unique set of benefits to get the ideal long-lash effect.

Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, who is known to give makeovers to Jenna Ortega, Lily Collins, and Florence Pugh, shares his thoughts on the mascara cocktailing craze and how it can help create a dramatic effect without the effort of applying artificial eyelashes. He states:

“Some formulas are created for volumizing, while others are great for definition or to comb and define after you’ve established your desired volume.”

How to ace the mascara cocktailing trend?

The key to acing this trend is to layer two mascaras offering different results and achieving the look you want, be it thick and voluminous or curled and thick. This lash trend has over one million views on TikTok. The trend has got makeup lovers uploading their combinations of mascaras to get long lashes.

One of the TikTok users with the username katiehub.org showcased a combination of the Essence Lash Princess Curl Mascara and Essence Double Trouble Mascara that resulted in fluffed-out, full-length lashes that were double the size of her bare lashes. While the former mascara is known for volumizing, the other one offers length and definition.

One can opt for a combination of their favorite mascaras, just like Jessica Alba, the famous actress and founder of Honest Beauty, who shared several videos of the mascaras she uses as a follower of the cocktailing trend.

Makeup artist Niki M’nray comments on the mascara cocktailing trend, stating:

“It gives you a more of a 3-D effect. Mascara cocktailing is an especially handy tool for those who aren’t open to wearing falsies or lash extensions. It’s also a technique many makeup artists keep in their repertoire to satisfy any look."

Coming to the most contemplated part of this trend, how to cocktail mascara?

The technique is no rocket science. All one has to do is:

Apply two to three layers of mascara until they reach their desired curl, volume, and length.

The trick is to curl the lashes first and then apply a few coats of mascara.

Comb them through and reapply the other mascara. Repeat till the desired look is achieved.

Mascara cocktailing comes with a set of benefits, like offering precision. The trend allows makeup enthusiasts to create the lash look of their choice. One can wear waterproof mascara over a regular one and achieve a waterproof finish.

The trend is also the best way to get the most out of mascara since this makeup product for the lashes tends to expire quicker than other makeup products in the beauty arsenal.

Lastly, the trend solves everyone’s perfect mascara dilemma. With a combination of benefit-rendering mascaras, everyone can have the best formulations to customize their lashes.

Thus, mascara cocktailing is a trend that provides lashes with more benefits than a single coat of mascara. And with a simple application technique, there’s no reason why one shouldn’t give luscious-looking lashes a try.