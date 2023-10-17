5 best mascaras for perfect lashes in 2023

Mascaras are the most essential makeup product used in any beauty routine. The cosmetic tool mascaras possesses the capability to augment both the upper and lower eyelashes through its potent formula. The formula of every other mascara undergoes constant modifications. This proves it to be a daunting task to discover the most exceptional mascaras to achieve the perfect lashes. Numerous factors do come into consideration when seeking the appropriate mascara.

Such unique features play a very significant role in determining whether or not a mascara suits your wants and needs. In a report from Healthline Sophie Hardcastle, a senior aesthetic therapist at Coppergate Clinic shared her viewpoints in which she shares that mascaras usually get their dark color from a carbon black or iron oxide pigment. Mascaras that make the eyelashes thick and perfect are those formulated with natural ingredients such as beeswax, paraffin, and carnauba.

In the beauty market, there are a massive number of mascara options available which is why it gets confusing for everyone to find their ideal product.

Here are some fan-favorite mascaras from brands such as Maybelline New York to Too Faced with prices ranging from $12-$32 all easily sourced from online beauty retailers i.e. Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, etc.

Fenty Beauty to Rare Beauty: Top 5 Must-Have mascaras for perfect lashes in 2023

1) Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara

The Sky High Mascara from Maybelline New York comes in a flexible brush that has a tampered tip suitable for all kinds of lashes. The application process via this mascara is quick, easy, and mess-free. The best part about the formula is that it's buildable with nourishing bamboo extract and fibers providing fuller and longer lashes throughout the day. The product is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Walmart, CVS, Target, and other beauty retailers for $12.99.

2) Dior Diorshow Pump’N’Volume Mascara

The Diorshow Pump’N’Volume Mascara from Dior is one of the brand's most iconic buildable mascara that makes the lashes XXL size. The formula helps to coat down the lash with its deep intense ink in just one single storke. This leads to an outrageous volume on the lashes presenting a more dramatic finish. It comes infused with Cornflower Extract that helps the lashes to hydrate well. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $32.

3) Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara

This mascara from Fenty Beauty is one of the most famous ones for the year 2023. The Hella Thicc Volumizing mascara comes infused in its ultra-creamy, ultra-black inked formula that features a tapered brush coating each lash for an extra outrageous effect. The best part about the formula is that it leaves the lashes feeling weightless making them Hella big, hella thick, and hella bold. The product is available on Ulta, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $19.

4) Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

Rare Beauty from Selena Gomez has introduced her Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara that volumizes, lengthens, and curls the entire lash with its super buildable formula. Rare Beauty mascara is free from parabens and is completely vegan as it's mixed with castor oil. The color texture exhibits an ultra-black hue and possesses water-resistant properties, ensuring its longevity throughout an entire day without any undesirable flaking or smudging. The product is available on Sephora, Amazon, Kohl, and other beauty retailers for $20.

5) Too Faced Better Than S*x Waterproof Mascara

The Better Than S*x waterproof mascara from Too Faced is a cult favorite product that comes packed in their hourglass-shaped wand. The brush separates and curls each lash by giving an extra volume and length to it. The waterproof mascara has the potential to not dry out the lashes. It easily gets removed with warm water or makeup cleanser. The product is available on Ulta Beauty, Walmart, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $28.

Mascaras are always an essential part of the component of any beauty routine. Which offers the power to enhance lashes with various formulations and unique features. When choosing the right mascara, factors like lash type, desired look, and ingredients come into play. Brands such as Maybelline to Dior, have sorted out some of the best high-quality mascaras available in 2023. Catering to different preferences and budgets. With these outstanding options readily accessible, the beauty market ensures that there is a mascara to suit everyone's needs.