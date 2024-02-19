Emma Stone BAFTA 2024 look makeup and bold gown wins with peachy vibes

Emma Stone BAFTA 2024 look caught the eyes of her fans on social media platforms. She wore a bold cloud-sleeved peach outfit and wore her makeup with a touch of peach and red, which showcased peachy and summery vibes for the upcoming Spring/Summer season. Stone won the award for the leading actress for Poor Things at BAFTA 2024.

Emma Stone's BAFTA 2024 look was eye-catching and a bold, bright choice compared to other celebrities like Hailey Beiber, Deepika Padukone, and more. She went with the Pantone shade of the year 'Peachy Fuzz' that radiated peachy vibes all across the event.

The BAFTAs 2024 were held at the Southbank Center's Royal Festival Hall.

Emma Stone BAFTA 2024 look is from Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone BAFTA 2024 look received a lot of appreciation as she displayed peach vibes. She wore a bold and bright peach balloon-sleeved outit.

The Poor Things actress wore a one-shoulder top made out of a blend of silk jacquard and organza from the Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2024 Collection. Emma Stone wore a skirt that was made of a transparent, textured chiffon skirt. The skirt has a stitched band that helps style the entire outfit together.

The whimsical balloon-sleeved outfit was highly appreciated by Stone's fans. Emma Stone BAFTA 2024 look was further enhanced by the makeup she went with. For her makeup, she went with a dewy and radiant base for her foundation. It made her face look hydrated and glossy.

She went with a light peachy shimmer on her eyelid that popped her eyes and a light coat of mascara. She wore a coral-red lipstick that helped pop up her lips.

Emma Stone looked elegant and ravishing in her peachy gown. Her stylist, Petra Flammery, styled her entire look. She spoke about her look and said,

“We wanted to keep Emma, Emma.”

Emma Stone BAFTA 2024 look was accessorized with a sleek gold and diamond necklace and earrings. The necklace looked like a nice band wrapped around her neck, with diamonds studded.

For her hair, she went in a messy low bun, and some strands of her hair were falling on the side of her face. Her look was highly appreciated by her fans on social media platforms. She was showered with positive reactions for her peachy outfit for BAFTAs 2024.

Emma Stone won the leading actress award at BAFTAs 2024 for Poor Things. Apart from her appearance at the event, Stone's photos with celebrities like Emily Blunt and Margot Robbie have also gone viral on social media platforms.