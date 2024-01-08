11 Best CC creams for a radiant complexion: Chanel CC Cream Super Active Complete Correction, Purlisse CC cream and more

The world of CC creams offers a diverse range of options to cater to various skin types and preferences. CC stands for 'Color Correcting' cream, which is designed to address skin tone irregularities and provide light to medium coverage. These CC creams are multi-functional beauty products designed to address various skin concerns while providing light-to-medium coverage.

They are formulated to even out skin tone, minimize the appearance of imperfections, and provide hydration and sun protection. With a lightweight texture, CC creams blend seamlessly into the skin, offering a natural and radiant finish.

The versatility of CC creams makes them an ideal choice for those seeking a polished look without the heaviness of traditional foundations.

When it comes to achieving a glowing complexion, CC creams are a top choice in the beauty world. Whether a beauty seeker is looking for hydration, sun protection, color correction, or anti-aging benefits, there are many CC creams for any beauty enthusiast. Plus, the versatility of application is remarkable—they can use their fingertips, a makeup sponge, or a brush for seamless blending and a natural, even-toned finish.

Besides, CC creams can be used alone or as a base for foundation, offering extra coverage if needed.

For beauty enthusiasts, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of 11 CC creams - the best choices for achieving a radiant complexion.

1) Chanel CC Cream Super Active: Complete Correction

Chanel CC Cream Super Active is a powerful, innovative product formulated with key ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

It offers intense hydration, seamless color correction, and effective SPF protection. Whether the user wants a flawless complexion or sun protection, this CC cream caters to your skincare needs with its nourishing formula.

Price: $60 (Sephora)

2) Purlisse CC Cream

The Purlisse CC Cream contains Chamomile and Artemisia, which work together to soothe, illuminate, and offer anti-aging benefits.

Chamomile calms and reduces redness, while Artemisia adds an illuminating effect for radiant, healthy skin. The CC cream also combats signs of aging, providing coverage and nourishment for the skin.

Price: $35 (Amazon)

3) Honest Beauty CCC Tinted Moisturizer

The CCC Tinted Moisturizer from Honest Beauty contains essential ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C.

These ingredients deeply moisturize the skin, promote radiant and even complexions, and provide environmental protection. It enhances natural beauty and shields the skin from environmental stressors, making it a versatile skincare product.

Price: $21 (Walmart)

4) PÜR Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20

The PÜR Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20 is a multitasking product that evens out skin tone, hydrates and provides nourishing sun protection with SPF 20.

Formulated with keratin complex and shea butter, it also offers antioxidant benefits, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, and deeply moisturizes the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Price: $35 (Nordstrom)

5) Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Skin Tint Foundation

The Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Skin Tint Foundation contains red bell pepper extract and Damascus rose oil to create luminosity, blur imperfections, and offer customizable coverage.

It enhances natural radiance and provides a flawless finish for a subtle glow or polished look. The innovative formula nourishes the skin and delivers a radiant, dewy complexion, perfect for a fresh, natural makeup look.

Price: $37 (Sephora)

6) Dermablend Continuous Correction™ CC Cream with SPF 50+

The Dermablend Tone-Evening CC Cream with SPF 50+ contains allantoin and niacinamide, working together to offer various benefits. These include correcting skin tone for a more even complexion and providing long-lasting coverage.

The non-comedogenic formula prevents pore-clogging and is suitable for various skin types. This CC cream not only covers but also enhances the skin's overall appearance, and protects skin from harmful UV rays, making it a crucial addition to any makeup routine.

Price: $39 (Amazon)

7) Supergoop! CC Screen

The Supergoop! CC Screen is a revolutionary product that uses hyaluronic acid and apple extract to offer SPF protection, hydration, and defense against blue light.

It protects the skin from UV rays, keeps it hydrated, and helps counter the impact of blue light exposure. This innovative CC Screen provides a holistic approach to preserving skin well-being and shielding against environmental stressors.

Price: $36 (Sephora)

8) IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+

The versatile It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ offers multiple benefits. Infused with collagen and peptides, it provides full coverage, anti-aging properties, and vital sunscreen protection.

This multi-tasking beauty essential conceals imperfections while nourishing and safeguarding the skin, making it a valuable addition to any makeup routine.

Price: $39.50 (Ulta)

9) Neutrogena Clear Coverage® Flawless Matte CC Cream

The Neutrogena Matte CC Cream contains Rice Protein and Willowbark Extract, working together to deliver numerous advantages.

These include controlling oil, refining pores, and achieving a desirable matte finish. The formula is ideal for those seeking to manage excess oil production and attain a refined, matte complexion.

Price: $12.97 (Walmart)

10) The Lip Bar Tinted Skin Conditioner

The Lip Bar Tinted Skin Conditioner represents a groundbreaking product with a vegan formula, making it a conscientious addition to the user's beauty regimen.

This lightweight skin conditioner is enriched with essential ingredients like squalane and red raspberry seed oil, providing customizable, buildable coverage to suit the user's individual preferences.

Price: $28 (Target)

11) Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen

Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen, a groundbreaking product, merges mineral SPF with the soothing benefits of green tea extract and aloe vera.

This tinted sunscreen offers light coverage and protects against UV rays. Infused with green tea extract and aloe vera, it not only shields the skin from the sun but also nourishes and calms it.

Price: $35 (Sephora)

By using these 11 CC creams, skincare enthusiasts can simplify their makeup routine and achieve a radiant complexion. These CC creams are available on official websites and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Sephora, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Target, and Nordstrom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1) How is CC cream different from BB cream?

CC cream provides more coverage and color correction, while BB cream offers hydration, light coverage, and skincare benefits.

2) Can CC creams replace the foundation?

For those wanting lighter coverage, CC creams can replace the foundation while providing color correction and skincare benefits.

3) Are CC creams suitable for all skin types?

CC creams are designed for different skin types, such as dry, oily, combination, and sensitive skin. It's important to select a product that addresses your specific skin needs.