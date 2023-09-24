8 Benefits of Sencha Green Tea: A Concoction for a Healthy Life

Sencha green tea, famous for its remarkable flavor and health benefits, can be a very crucial addition to your daily routine. Originating in Japan, sencha green tea is produced from the Camellia sinensis plant. It has gained quite some popularity in the world of tea.

Sencha green tea is a part of the Japanese tea family known as Ryokucha, which in English translates to green tea. Sencha green tea is known for its unique method. In this, the tea leaves are whole and unprocessed, which makes this member of green tea to be highly nutritious and healthy for our body.

Sencha green tea tastes bitter-sweet and has a delicate aroma when prepared, creating calming effects. Japan's 80 percent of tea is of this variety. In this article, we will discuss sencha green tea and the health benefits related to it.

Types of Sencha Green Tea

Sencha tea comes in various forms depending upon its composition and characteristics:

One is Shincha, which is also known as the new tea, and is cultivated during the spring season and has a sweeter taste compared to its counterparts. Asamushi Sencha is a lighter version of green tea. It is gentler and milder in composition.

Similarly, there is Fukamushi Sencha, which is a bit stronger and darker with the full flavor of the tea. Chumushi Sencha is another variant that is yellower in color and has a buttery flavor to it.

Health Benefits of Sencha Green Tea

Sencha green tea offers a number of health benefits due to its nutrient-rich composition. It consists of antioxidants, catechins, vitamin C, beta-carotene, folic acid, saponins, potassium, calcium, and phosphorus. In addition to this, this also has a presence of caffeine in it.

1. Anti-cancer Properties

Sencha green tea has potential anti-cancer properties (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Study shows that Sencha tea has anti-cancer properties since they are rich in antioxidants that combat free radicals, prevents oxidative stress, and potentially inhibit cancer cell growth. However, further studies are needed to confirm these claims in depth.

2. Metabolism Boost

Green tea helps in metabolism boost(Image by gpointstudio on Freepik)

Sencha teas also consist of caffeine, which helps with metabolism stimulation. In turn, it contributes to passive fat burning and helps in overall weight loss. A blend of vitamins, caffeine, and minerals contributes to enhancement of the energy levels.

3. Blood Pressure

better blood flow in the body (Image by artursafronov on Freepik)

Irrespective of the caffeine content in this tea, it is still a contributor to heart health. It lowers blood pressure, which reduces the risk of hypertension as well as heart problems.

4. Cognitive Stimulation

It improves cognitive abilities (Image by DCStudio on Freepik)

The antioxidants in Sencha tea stimulate neural pathways. They protect against oxidative stress in the brain. They further contribute to lowering the risk of cognitive disorders.

5. Reduction in Cholesterol

Contributes in the reduction of cholesterol in the body (Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik)

Sencha tea also contributes to the reduction of cholesterol. They lower the LDL, which is also known as bad cholesterol. They do so by affecting lipid metabolism, which promotes weight loss and further reduces the health risks related to cardiac health.

6. Improved Immune System

Better immune system (Image by Freepik)

Sencha tea is known for its antioxidant properties. With the presence of antioxidants and vitamin C, Sencha tea can improve our immune system simply by increasing white blood cell production.

7. Radiant Skin

Sencha tea promotes youthful skin (Image by cookie_studio on Freepik)

Sencha tea helps in reducing wrinkles and keeps the skin hydrated, which promotes youthful and radiant skin. This is possible due to the vitamin C and antioxidants in it.

In addition to this, its fluorine content also strengthens teeth and maintains oral hygiene.

8. Soothing Effects

Sencha Tea provides with a soothing experience ( Image by Freepik)

Sencha tea extracts are used in aromatherapy to relieve stress and elevate mood, often incorporated into incense, lotions, and soaps.

Side Effects of Sencha Tea

Anything in excess can be harmful for the body. Consumption in excess may cause bloating, diarrhea and nausea.(Image by Freepik)

While Sencha green tea provides a number of health benefits, it is also necessary to be aware of the potential side effects and the risks that may come along with it.

Excessive consumption of this tea might cause excessive sweating and may make you dizzy, headaches, nausea, and anxiety.

There may be some allergies that may result in various symptoms like shortness of breath, throat swelling, skin irritation, and upset stomach. However, these are extremely rare to occur.

The presence of antioxidants and polyphenols in Sencha tea can hinder iron absorption which may lead to its deficiency.

In conclusion, Sencha tea provides with plethora of health benefits with a remarkable taste. With all its health benefits, it can be a valuable addition to our daily routine.