There are several exercises that you can include in your workout routine to simultaneously boost metabolism and drop a few pounds. Metabolism can be simply understood as the rate through which your body tends to convert food into energy. This rate differs from person to person depending on various factors such as bone density and weight.

Exercises that work on various muscle groups and help you build more muscles will help to boost metabolism as well as reduce belly fat. This is why we have carefully curated a list of the six best and most effective exercises that will boost metabolism in the body and get rid of belly fat.

Best and Effective Exercises to Boost Metabolism and Lose Belly Fat

1. Jump Squats

Jump squats will help boost metabolism by using tremendous amounts of energy in the body as well as targeting several muscle groups.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the elongated standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance, chest lifted, shoulders rolled back, gaze forward, and hands at the respective sides of the body.

Squat down by driving your hips to the back and bending your knees.

Simultaneously, bring both your palms together as you assume the squatting position.

Jump upwards by propelling your body and swinging your hands to create momentum.

Gently land back and assume the squatting position. Repeat.

2. Bear Crawl

Bear crawl is one of the best exercises to boost metabolism since it targets both the lower and upper body efficiently along with burning a decent number of calories.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off by assuming the position on all fours with your knees stacked just underneath your hips and palms stacked below your shoulders.

Keep your back straight and core engaged throughout the exercise.

Raise your knees a couple of inches off the ground and balance on your toes.

Start walking forward by alternating the sides of your hands and legs. Repeat.

3. Walking Lunges

This exercise will help in blasting calories from the body and the constant tension created through movement will boost metabolism.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in an elongated standing position with your legs slightly apart, back erect, and core engaged.

Take one wide step with your right leg to the front and lunge towards the floor with your rear knee hovering just above the ground and front knee bent at an angle of ninety degrees.

Bring your body back to the standing position and bring your rear leg to the front and repeat the above process.

Alternate sides and repeat.

4. Dumbbell Crushers

Dumbbell crushers, a workout that is actually an amalgamation of about three different exercises, will leave your body sweating and burning fat in no time.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a tall standing position with your feet apart and slightly wider than the hip distance.

Grasp a pair of dumbbells in both your hands and position them to your sides.

Start by squatting the movement of your body by hinging down at the hips and bending your knees.

Perform one repetition of bicep curls in the active squat position.

As you bring your body back to the standing position with explosive movement, press your weight straight towards the ceiling with your arms completely extended.

Perform one repetition of the triceps extension by bringing both the dumbbells together.

Bring the weight back to the initial position and repeat.

5. Burpees

Burpees are a full-body movement that will burn a high number of calories, boost metabolism, strengthen muscles, and build core strength.

Here's how you can do it:

Start off in a tall standing position with both your feet slightly apart and hands on their respective sides of the body.

Touch your palms on the ground outside of your feet with slightly softened knees.

Jump both your legs towards the back so that you are in a high plank position.

Make sure that your back is completely erect with your core engaged and body balanced on your palms and toes.

Hold for a moment before jumping back towards your hands.

With explosive movement, jump into the air and bring your body into a standing position.

6. Running

Running is one of the best exercises to boost metabolism in the body and get rid of belly fat. This is a cost-effective form of exercise that will significantly reduce fat percentage in the body and will help in effective weight management.

Bottom Line

The exercises listed above are some of the best and most efficient ones if you want to boost metabolism and reduce belly fat.

These exercises provide you with numerous advantages when performed regularly, including blasting calories from your body, strengthening muscles, torching fat from the body, building stamina, increasing muscular endurance, and more.

This is why you should seriously consider incorporating these exercises into your regular workout routine.

