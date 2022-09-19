5 Effective Yoga Poses and Exercises to Boost Metabolism

Regular yoga poses and exercises entail a multitude of benefits that include boosting metabolism, fat loss, enhancing posture, increasing flexibility, toning muscles, strengthening the body, and more.

There are several yoga poses you can include in your workout routine to boost metabolism. Boosting metabolism helps burn a decent amount of calories even when you are not working out. If you have high metabolism, you do not need to solely emphasize on fat loss.

These yoga poses also provide a multitude of other benefits that improve your overall health and fitness.

Best and Effective Yoga Poses to Boost Metabolism

We have created a list of the five best yoga poses you can include in your daily routine to boost metabolism:

1) Plow Pose (Halasana)

It can help boost metabolism by improving blood circulation and managing hormones. This pose can also help in strengthening the back muscles and enhancing posture.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with an upright back, legs stretched together at the front, and arms on the sides.

Raise both legs off the ground at 90-degree angle with the ground while keeping your knees straight.

Push your hands to the ground, and raise your legs over your head behind you.

Stay in the plow pose for a few moments before releasing.

2) Crescent Pose (Anjaneyasana)

This pose boosts metabolism by elevating the heart rate and increasing blood circulation. It can also help strengthen and stretch the legs and hip muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the tabletop position on the ground with your legs apart and back upright. Thrust your hips towards the ceiling, with your palms spread on the ground evenly.

Step forward with your right foot by bringing it in between your hands. Assume the lunge position by lowering your hips towards the ground.

Hold for a few moments before releasing. Change sides, and repeat.

3) Twisted Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

It helps detoxify the body and enhance blood circulation. This pose also aids in the digestive process by stimulating the internal organs.

How to do it?

Start off in an upright standing position, with both feet together and hands by the sides.

Assume the squatting position by driving your hips backward and bending at the knees.

Clasp your arms in the prayer position at the front of your chest before rotating your upper torso towards the left side of the body with your right elbow over your left knee.

Hold for a few moments before releasing. Change sides, and repeat.

4) Shoulder Stand (Salamba Sarvangasana)

The shoulder stand is among the advanced yoga poses that require some strength and stability beforehand. Besides helping boost metabolism, it also strengthens the muscles and builds stability.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground with your back upright, head on the ground, arms on the sides, and both legs stretched out in front of you.

Raise your legs towards the ceiling so that they are angled at 90 degrees to the floor.

5) Head to Knee Pose (Janu Sirsasana)

It's one of the dynamic yoga poses to boost metabolism and strengthen the muscles.

How to do it?

Start off in a seated position on the ground with one leg stretched in front of you while the sole of the other foot presses into your inner thigh.

With an upright back, fold forward to bring your head to the knee while touching your foot with both palms.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga poses can help boost metabolism and also provide many other benefits. They include reducing tension, fighting against insomnia, alleviating tightness, combating fatigue, increasing focus, helping with anxiety attacks and depressive episodes, and more.

Most of the aforementioned yoga exercises involve simple movements and can be easily done by beginners. Considering the benefits they can bring for your overall physical and mental health, you should consider including them in your daily routine.

