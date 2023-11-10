What are the beauty secrets of Emma Stone? 5 best products explored

Emma Stone turned 35 earlier this month and every beauty enthusiast is keen to know what’s the secret to her glowing, youthful skin. After all, the La La Land actress has skin and hair that most people can only wish to have.

The actress has time and again shared some of her skincare regulars such as:

She uses extra virgin coconut oil on her skin as she is allergic to most products and ingredients. Extra virgin coconut oil doesn’t cause any irritation or rashes on her skin owing to its anti-yeast and anti-bacterial nature.

Emma Stone also uses baking soda as an exfoliant. It is a mild abrasive that removes excess oil and dullness from the skin. Additionally, its alkaline properties eliminate dead skin cells and help restore the normal pH levels of the skin.

The Easy A actress stated in an interview with Glamour that she keeps changing her skincare routine. However, ingredients like grapeseed oil, coconut oil, argan oil, and olive oil are her skincare constants as they are natural ingredients. Since the actress’ skin type is dry, she is picky about the products she uses.

For fans who wish to have glowing skin like Emma Stone, this listicle comprises five best products to achieve a youthful glow like hers.

Josie Maran Argan Oil to Burt's Bees Cleanser: 5 best products to achieve glowing skin like Emma Stone

#1 Josie Maran Argan Oil ($49)

The Josie Maran Argan Oil is a proven and potent 100% Argan Oil. It is naturally rich in nutrients that improve the skin’s firmness and youthful bounce. Additionally, the Argan Oil also diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and one can use this on the nails and hair as well.

The Josie Maran Argan Oil is rich in squalene, linoleic acid, and oleic acid that naturally occur in the skin and this biomimetic match absorbs the nutrients on contact to restore and repair the skin.

#2 Elta MD SPF 45 ($32)

Emma Stone trusts the Elta MD SPF 45 when it comes to sheer, oil-free sunscreen. It is cosmetically elegant and offers a UV shield and broad-spectrum protection. The sunscreen is ideal for oily to normal skin types and can be worn alone or under makeup.

Moreover, the Elta MD SPF 45 can be worn in conjunction with photosensitizing medications as well.

#3 Burt’s Bees Fermented Honey Gel Cleanser ($15.99)

The Burt’s Bees Cleanser has been mentioned by Emma Stone in several interviews as one of her skincare staples. It combines the properties of fermented honey with a gentle and luxurious foam that removes impurities. The cleanser is formulated using a powerful fermentation process that creates new nutrient blends.

Additionally, it is infused with green tea to support a healthy skin microbiome.

#4 Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream ($31.99)

This all-purpose skin cream combines six of nature’s most healing and moisturising ingredients that create a balm like any other. It is free of any additives, preservatives, chemicals, fragrances, or parabens.

This Egyptian Magic All-Purpose Skin Cream is loved by some famous Hollywood celebrities and the cream is spotted at major fashion shows, movie sets, and in most makeup artist’s bags.

#5 VENN All-In-One Concentrate ($195)

The VENN All-In-One Concentrate is a multi-correctional, anti-ageing cream scientifically formulated with the brand’s proprietary Concentric Technology using potent concentrations of antioxidants and high-performance peptides that deeply hydrate and improve the skin complexion’s appearance.

The above-mentioned products are the key to achieving glowing, youthful skin like Emma Stone. Every beauty enthusiast, especially people with sensitive skin, can indulge in a minimal skincare routine comprising these products.