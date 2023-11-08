5 best red lipsticks of all time to ace the bold makeup look

Regularly sported by celebrities on red carpets, the bold makeup look is highlighted by red lipsticks. Red lipsticks are a makeup staple that one must invest in, as they make one look fresh and enhance features without having to use too many products.

Fans of red lipstick can even spot the difference between true red, scarlet, and brick red. That is the level of fandom that red lipsticks have carved in the beauty arena. A holy grail for makeup artists and makeup enthusiasts alike, this lipstick shade complements all skin tones and brings out features like the eyes more prominently.

Red lipsticks are the star of bold makeup looks, however, pairing red lips with bright eye makeup must be avoided. Additionally, smokey eyes with highlighted cheekbones can be combined with red lipsticks for a stunning effect.

Dior Rouge Lipstick in 999 to MAC's iconic Ruby Woo: 5 best red lipsticks of all time

1) Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in the shade 999 ($45 at Nordstrom)

The Dior Lipstick in the shade 999 is an iconic long-wearing lipstick in a refillable format with a range of finishes in the Dior Rouge range that offers long-lasting radiant color. The Dior Rouge red lipstick is enriched with natural-origin ingredients, providing up to 16 hours of comfort and wear.

The lipstick is infused with the protective properties of red peony extract that preserves the natural hydration of the lips, pomegranate flower extract that helps improve the overall lip quality for suppleness and softness, and shea butter that offers protection and intense nourishment. The Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in shade 999 is the perfect bold lip shade, complementing most makeup looks.

2) Chanel Luminous Intense Lip Colour in the shade Pirate ($45 at Chanel)

Chanel's Luminous Intense Lip Colour in the shade Pirate (Image via chanel.com)

This intense lip color by Chanel is an intense and long-wearing red lipstick with a satin finish and full coverage. The formulation instantly comforts the lips, leaving them feeling supple and luminous. Chanel’s range of lipsticks features a palette of vibrant shades, with Pirate being the apt choice for a bold and daring makeup look.

The lipstick features ultra-thin pigments that deliver full coverage and magnify shade saturation. It is infused with sappan wood, which smooths and moisturizes the lips.

3) MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick in the shade Ruby Woo ($23 at Ulta Beauty)

It would be pointless to make a list comprising the best red lipsticks of all time without mentioning the iconic MAC Cosmetics matte lipstick in the shade Ruby Woo. It is arguably the most famous red lipstick and is loved by celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross. Additionally, this cult favorite red shade was spun into an exclusive version for Rihanna, named Riri Woo.

Ruby Woo is a creamy, rich lipstick with a high payoff and matte finish. It offers a long-wearability of twelve hours and is non-feathering and fade-proof.

4) YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in the shade 1966 Rouge Libre ($45 at Sephora)

The Rouge Libre shade by YSL is a satin lipstick offering sixteen hours of comfortable wear and antioxidant care. It is formulated with Moroccan tuberose extract, cactus fig flower, and ceramides that add a smooth gliding effect and hydrating feel to the lips.

One can apply the lipstick directly or use their fingertips to blend it for a soft, blurred finish. This bold shade of red has been sported by celebrities like Zoe Kravitz.

5) Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in the shade Uncensored ($28 at Fenty Beauty)

When it comes to red lipsticks that flatter all skin tones, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty makes it to the list without fail. The fluid lip color by Fenty Beauty in the shade Uncensored is a long-wear liquid lipstick with a soft matte finish. Its one-stroke intensity and unrivaled precision wand add to its rich, pigmented color payoff.

The formulation is matte, weightless, and kissably smooth, as the brand calls it. The Stunna Lip Paint shows no immediate feathering, and its lip-defining precision wand makes application easier.

The above-mentioned red lipsticks can be worn in formal as well as party outfits and are apt for everyday makeup as well. One can channel their inner Maleficient or simply rock the shade like Emma Stone and Rihanna on most of their red carpet appearances.