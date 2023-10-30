Popular skincare brand La Roche-Posay has expanded its Lipikar portfolio by launching Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil. It is a unique oil to foam face and body cleanser that is gentle enough to be used by the entire family.

La Roche-Posay is a brand deeply rooted in dermatology and has been renowned for sensitive skincare formulations for over 40 years. The skincare brand is committed to formulating effective and safe products for all skin types, from normal to the most fragile. Hence, the newly launched cleansing oil is dermatologist-tested and suitable for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

After a thorough ingredient review along with safety and efficacy studies, the Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil has received the National Eczema Association's seal of approval.

This fragrance-free, paraben-free, non-comedogenic cleansing oil retails for $16.99 on the skincare brand's official website.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil offers 24-hour hydration

La Roche-Posay's new Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil is a non-striping body and face formulation that gently and safely lifts dirt from the skin. Simultaneously, the cleansing oil provides twenty-four-hour hydration, starting right from the shower.

The cleansing oil is formulated with the skincare brand’s proprietary prebiotic thermal spring water. This is soothing water sourced from the town of La Roche-Posay in France. It is the skincare brand’s core ingredient for most products as it contains a unique combination of minerals with trace elements along with a high concentration of selenium, which is a natural antioxidant.

Additionally, the cleansing oil is also infused with:

Shea butter: The skincare brand’s latest cleansing oil is infused with sustainably sourced Shea Butter from Burkina Faso. Shea butter helps restore the skin’s hydrophilic film and soothes the skin.

Niacinamide: This form of Vitamin B3 is a water-soluble vitamin. Niacinamide is widely used in skincare products owing to its soothing properties that restore the skin’s moisture barrier. Additionally, niacinamide visibly fades skin discoloration.

Glycerin: Glyerecin is an excellent humectant that is derived from vegetable sources. It hydrates the skin by absorbing water from the surrounding skin.

Postbiotic Aqua Posae Filiformis: this is an exclusive patented ingredient cultivated in La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water. This ingredient is also called vitreoscilla filiformis.

La Roche-Posay’s Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil is ideal for dry to extra-dry skin as it instantly moisturizes the skin while protecting it from water’s moisture-absorbing effects.

While most moisturizing cleansers are accompanied by a lack of sensorial bathing experience, the Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil transforms from a rich oil formula to a comforting lather form as one washes themselves.

Some of the benefits of the Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil are:

It is long-lasting and offers extended hours of hydration

It gently cleanses the skin and alleviates dryness

The cleansing oil makes the skin feel instantly soothed and moisturized

It leaves the skin feeling soft, nourished, and supple

The cleansing oil protects the skin from the harsh and drying effects of water

Additionally, it helps prevent the loss of hydration over time

The Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil is also suitable for babies of 2 weeks and older, including the baby’s scalp.

The skincare brand is committed to improving the lives of those with skin conditions caused by cancer treatments via products that undergo strict clinical testing.

La Roche-Posay continues its skincare expertise with breakthrough innovations like the Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil.