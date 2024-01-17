Fans swoon over Jackson Wang’s look for the Louis Vuitton FW2024 Paris Fashion Week show: "Absolutely irresistible"

GOT7 member Jackson Wang recently attended the Louis Vuitton FW2024 Paris Fashion Week show, leaving fans obsessed with his look at the event. Louis Vuitton presented the Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection by Pharrell Williams on January 16, 2024, at the Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris. The show was introduced by American illustrator Ron Husband, a celebrated animator for Walt Disney Studios.

Many celebrities, like Venus Williams, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Lil Yachty, and Chanel Iman, among others, were present at the event. But the eyes of K-pop fans were only on Jackson Wang, who was wearing an all-black outfit from Louis Vuitton.

Various moments of the K-pop artist were captured by many news outlets and shared on social media. Jackson himself also shared some of his looks for the event on his official Instagram handle. His fans are loving the look and calling him irresistible.

Fans are loving the new visuals of Jackson Wang for the Louis Vuitton FW2024 Paris Fashion Week

Jackson Wang is a multitalented K-pop artist who is known for his skills in singing, rapping, songwriting, dancing, and fashion design. Jackson debuted with GOT7 in 2014, but since 2021, he has not been associated with the band. Wang is currently signed to his own label, Team Wang Records.

His fashion design skills have caught the attention of many big artists, and he has worked with many high-end fashion brands. Jackson is associated with Fendi, Cartier, and Armani Beauty, and in 2023, he became a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

The K-pop artist has been featured in Louis Vuitton's "Horizon Never Ends" travel campaign, and his fans have been quite excited about his partnership with the luxury fashion house. His recent attendance at the Louis Vuitton FW2024 Paris Fashion Week also created a lot of buzz among his international fans.

At the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024, Jackson Wang's two-toned hair won the fans' hearts. The K-pop artist has again successfully grabbed the attention of his fans with an appearance at the FW2024 Paris Fashion Week, dressed in a classic LV outfit accompanied by a finishing touch with a lollipop.

Fans are completely swayed by his classy look at the event. Netizens are saying that he is insanely good looking, and he nailed the look for the event.

Jackson is currently working on the release of MAGIC MAN 2. Fans will also be able to see him on the cover of the February 2024 issue of Super ELLE.