Jackson Wang 'Magic Man' Tour North America 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates and more 

Hong Kong rapper and performer Jackson Wang has announced a North American tour slated for this April. Wang will kick off his North American tour on April 16 at the Coachella Music Festival and will conclude it on May 11 at the Barclays Center in New York. The six-date tour will make stops in various cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York, among others.

The presale for Jackson Wang’s tour will kick off on January 18, with the general on-sale going live on January 20 via the artist’s official website. While the prices for the remaining dates of Wang's tour are currently unknown, the prices for Coachella 2023 have already been revealed.

Coachella’s general admission passes are currently priced at $599 for the weekend. The second-weekend general admission passes for Coachella are priced at $499, $549, and $599, respectively.

Jackson Wang will kick off his North American Tour on April 16

The tour is in support of Wang’s sophomore album Magic Man, which features previously released singles including Blue, Cruel, and Blow.

Speaking to Complex China about his album, Wang said:

“Magic Man is an abstract meaning, just like you have experienced the peaks and troughs in your life. After this very magical journey, you will finally achieve a more complete self today and become your own Magic Man.”

The album, which features 10 tracks, debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Current Sales and Top Album Sales during the week of its release. It reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200, making it Jackson's highest-charting album.

April 16, 2023 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 23, 2023 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 26, 2023 - Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA

April 28, 2023 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA

April 30, 2023 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena - Vancouver, BC

May 4, 2023 - Wintrust Arena - Chicago, IL

May 6, 2023 - Coca Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

May 11, 2023 - Barclays Center - New York, NY

Jackson kicked off his career in 2014 as a member of JYP Entertainment’s K-pop group GOT7 in Korea. In 2017, he founded Team Wang and was a part of JYP Entertainment until 2021, following which he went back to China and started releasing his solo music. That same year, he formed a 4-member Chinese music group, which consisted of Jackson Wang, Karencici, ICE, and J.Sheon, under the name TEAM WANG.

Last year, Jackson Wang created history by becoming the first-ever Chinese solo artist to perform on the Coachella main stage as part of 88rising's Head In The Clouds Forever set. He also headlined last year’s 88rising Head In The Clouds Festival in California.

Jackson Wang has been part of a number of festivals, including the League of Legends 2022 World Championship Opening Ceremony, where he performed his latest single Fire to the Fuse. The song featured Lil Nas and also peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Trending Song Chart. Apart from his music career, Jackson was a sabre fencer for Hong Kong's fencing team. He was ranked eleventh in the 2010 Summer Youth Olympics.

Poll : 0 votes