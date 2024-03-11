Oscars 2024: Best makeup looks at the red carpet

Oscars 2024 unfolded on March 10, 2024, at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It is the 96th edition of the Academy Awards, and the ceremony's pre-show was hosted by the lovely Amelia Dimoldenberg, leading into the live show.

The red carpet saw some stunning makeup looks, and all the celebrities looked lovely as always.

The stars brought their A-game to the event, and the makeup looks were nothing short of spectacular. As celebrities stepped onto the iconic carpet, their makeup choices, expertly crafted by talented artists, became a visual feast.

From timeless elegance to daring experimentation, the spectrum of looks showcased at the Oscars highlighted the continuous evolution of beauty trends within the entertainment industry.

Join us as we explore the enchanting world of red-carpet beauty, where each makeup choice tells a unique story of style and self-expression.

Best makeup looks at Oscars 2024

Apart from nominations, Oscars 2024 drew a lot of attention, all thanks to the makeup looks witnessed at the coveted Academy Awards.

The team at Sportskeeda has curated a list of the best makeup looks that served elegance on the red carpet.

Eva Longoria

Issa Rae

Hailee Steinfeld

Ariana Grande

Sandra Hüller

Margot Robbie

Zendaya

1) Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria rocked a stunning silver glam eye makeup look at the Oscars 2024. With fuller eyelash extensions that added definition to her eyes, she opted for a dewy and hydrating base, giving her skin a plump and refreshed appearance.

For her lips, Eva used a dark brown lip liner, perfectly complemented with a nude glossy lipstick. The overall subtle glam makeup perfectly matched her off-shoulder black evening gown and diamond jewelry.

2) Issa Rae

Issa Rae rocked a bold look at the Oscars with dramatic winged eyeliner highlighting her facial features. Her flawless complexion was achieved with a dewy foundation, and she opted for a light shimmer on her eyelids.

She included a nude, creamy lipstick on her lips and a hint of blush for a natural flush on her cheeks. Issa also subtly sculpted her eyebrows to add dimension to her eyes. The overall effect was a stunning and polished appearance on the red carpet.

3) Hailee Steinfeld

At the Oscars 2024, Hailee Steinfeld rocked a Dune-inspired look. Her makeup highlighted a futuristic vibe with a touch of simplicity. Shimmering eyes, a subtle eyeliner, and a light mascara coat defined her gaze. Hailee opted for a dewy base, giving her face a glossy finish.

A nude lipstick kept the focus on her overall look. She added bronzer to her cheeks and high points to sculpt her face. In essence, Hailee's makeup radiated a blend of modern elegance and natural charm.

4) Ariana Grande

At the Oscars 2024, Ariana Grande rocked a charming look that resembled her upcoming role in Wicked. Her makeup featured a gentle touch of light pink, showcasing a rose shimmer eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip gloss.

Completing the glow, she added a hint of pink blush to her cheeks. Ariana kept it simple with a thin eyeliner and a light coat of mascara, effortlessly radiating elegance on the red carpet.

5) Sandra Hüller

For her Oscars 2024 appearance, Sandra Hüller opted for a striking style with bold cat-eye liquid eyeliner, creating a graphic and attention-grabbing look. To enhance the impact of her eyes, she maintained a matte and understated base.

Adding a touch of color, Sandra chose a light coral matte lipstick for her lips, completing the overall makeup ensemble with a balance of drama and subtlety.

6) Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie effortlessly channeled Barbie vibes at the Oscars 2024, embodying the iconic doll with her subtle and chic makeup. Her real-life Barbie look featured soft nude eyeshadows, a hint of mascara to brighten her eyes, and a matte base that flawlessly complemented her radiant skin.

Robbie completed the ensemble with a beautiful nude matte lipstick, adding a touch of highlighter to accentuate her facial features. The result was a stunning and sophisticated red carpet appearance that echoed the timeless charm of the beloved Barbie character.

7) Zendaya

Zendaya embraced a futuristic Dune-inspired look at the Oscars 2024 red carpet, opting for a trend of rosy lips. The actress looked stunning with a soft pink eyeshadow, accentuated by a subtle inner corner highlight.

Completing the eye makeup, Zendaya added a delicate winged eyeliner and a light coat of mascara.

Her overall base was dewy and hydrating, giving her complexion a radiant glow. The rosy lips complemented the dewy finish, adding to the overall phenomenal look she effortlessly carried on the red carpet.

At the Oscars 2024, makeup was all about being diverse and creative. Celebrities showcased a mix of bold lips and graphic liners, proving that beauty has endless possibilities. The Oscars red carpet is where movie magic meets fashion and beauty.