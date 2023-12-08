7 best Nude lipsticks for everyday use in 2023

The best nude lipsticks of 2023 offer a versatile and effortless addition to any beauty routine, much like the iconic little black dress in fashion. These understated yet elegant shades complement a variety of looks, enhancing the natural hue of your lips with minimal effort.

Essential to every beauty bag, nude lipsticks range from pale pinks to neutral beiges and soft browns, catering to different skin tones and preferences.

When selecting your ideal nude lipstick, two factors are crucial: finding the right shade and the perfect product. The undertones of lipstick play a significant role in this choice.

Cool undertones, such as pink or mauve, are ideal for cooler skin tones, while warm-toned individuals may find shades like coral or caramel more flattering.

This guide will introduce you to some of the top nude lipstick options of 2023, highlighting shades that could beautifully complement your skin tone and enhance your daily look.

Best Nude lipsticks for everyday use

1) Gucci Transfer-proof Matte Liquid Lipstick

Gucci Transfer-proof Matte Liquid Lipstick (Image via Sephora)

This Gucci lipstick stands out with its slightly thick consistency, aiding in controlled application. Its pigmentation is notable, and the packaging accurately represents the lipstick color. It boasts impressive transfer resistance without any bleeding or feathering.

The luxurious packaging adds to its appeal, and the entire item is worth affording for $47 at Sephora. However, it may feel dry on the lips and require building up for full coverage.

Pros Cons Easy-to-control application Feels drying High pigmentation True-color packaging

2) Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick

Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick (Image via Sephora)

With its price of $27 at Sephora, Urban Decay's lipstick combines comfort with strong pigmentation. Its formula prevents bleeding or feathering and is highly transfer-resistant.

The shiny finish adds to its charm, and it comes in both neutral and vibrant shades. The only drawback is the longer setting time, which takes a few minutes to dry down fully.

Pros Cons Comfortable wear Slow drying Highly pigmented Shiny finish

3) Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor

Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor (Image via Amazon)

Revlon's lipstick impresses with its lightweight formula and precise application, thanks to the small applicator. It feels comfortable on the lips and offers versatility with its matte and glossy topcoat options.

With its price tag of $10 on Amazon, the extensive shade range is another plus. However, the gloss formula might feel sticky, and the shades can differ from the packaging.

Pros Cons Lightweight feel Sticky gloss Precision applicator Versatile finish

4) L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick

L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick (Image via Amazon)

Priced at $10 on Amazon, L'Oréal Paris offers a matte lipstick that promises up to 16 hours of wear. Infused with hyaluronic acid, it's comfortable and makes lips look fuller.

The slim bullet allows for precise application, and it's available in 12 saturated shades. However, the color may look different on the lips compared to the packaging.

Pros Cons Long-lasting wear Color inconsistency Comfortable feel Precise application

5) Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick (Image via Sephora)

Following the price of $45 on Sephora, Dior's lipstick is known for its 16-hour wear, bare-lip feel, and ultra-pigmented matte finish.

Its hydrating benefits are enhanced by red peony extract and jojoba. It's also free of many harmful ingredients. The only con is the high price point for this luxury product.

Pros Cons Long-wearing A bit expensive Hydrating ingredients Luxurious feel

6) Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick

Makeup By Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick (Image via Sephora)

With a price tag of $26 on Sephora, Makeup By Mario's lipstick boasts an excellent shade range, especially in nudes with unique undertones.

The lightweight, creamy formula ensures comfort and impressive pigmentation without bleeding or feathering. The magnetic cap adds a touch of sophistication. However, it does transfer a bit.

Pros Cons Wide shade range Transfers slightly Creamy formula Non-feathering

7) Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick (Image via Sephora)

Priced at $20 on Sephora, Anastasia Beverly Hills offers a liquid lipstick with a smooth, creamy texture and one-swipe color payoff. It dries down quickly and does not bleed or feather.

Despite its almost flawless transfer resistance, it may feel dry on the lips, and the shades might appear differently on the lips than in the packaging.

Pros Cons Budge-proof Drying sensation Creamy texture Quick-dry formula

Selecting the best nude lipsticks is about much more than just picking a color. It's about finding a shade that complements your natural beauty and suits your skin tone, whether you lean towards cooler pinks and mauves or warmer corals and caramels.

This guide to the best nude lipsticks of 2023 showcases options that cater to a diverse range of preferences and skin tones, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect match.

A well-chosen nude lipstick can be as pivotal to your makeup routine as the classic little black dress is to your wardrobe, offering elegance and versatility for every occasion.