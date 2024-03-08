Ariana Grande's look for the latest Apple Music interview wins the internet: "One of her best looks ever!!!!"

Pop sensation Ariana Grande has been making headlines with the release of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. She has been actively promoting the album on social media platforms and recently spoke to Zayn Lowe, the radio DJ and host of The Zayn Lowe Show on Apple Music.

The interview has gained positive traction for its discussion on various topics, including Ariana's upcoming movie Wicked, her encounter with Jim Carrey, and her favorite song from the new album.

Fans, known as Arianators, were elated to see Ariana in chic and coquette-coded styling for the Apple Music interview. They took to social media platforms like "X" to compliment her, with one fan describing her styling for the interview as one of the singer's best looks yet:

Ariana Grande's look for latest Apple Music interview wows fans

Ariana Grande's album, Eternal Sunshine, marks her return to music after a three-year hiatus, coinciding with the promotion of her upcoming movie with Cynthia Erivo, Wicked.

In her Apple Music interview with Zayn Lowe, Ariana shared that the name Eternal Sunshine is inspired by Jim Carrey's famous movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. She shared that since the movie is so relatable, the name of the album fell into place as all the songs had tidbits of the movie's theme.

For the Apple Music interview, Ariana Grande opted for a coquette-coded look, sporting a little black dress with puffy sleeves. She paired the dress with a half-pony secured by a black bow at the back. For her makeup, the Everyday singer went for a minimal matte base and a rose pink shade for the lips.

She wore her iconic winged eyeliner with volumized lashes and a tint of subtle blush on the cheekbones. Her face-framing bangs complemented the entire look, along with minimal accessories like tiny pearl earrings.

Fans were moved not only by the raw and honest nature of Ariana's Apple Music interview but also by her striking visuals. They flooded social media platforms like "X" to compliment her, using phrases like:

Ariana Grande's latest album, Eternal Sunshine, is set to release on March 8, 2024, featuring a total of thirteen songs. The album is highly anticipated by Ariana's global fanbase.

Additionally, her Apple Music interview also talked about how the Bang Bang singer wishes to redefine her relationship with touring. She expresses eagerness to resume performing shows in the future.