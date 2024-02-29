Ariana Grande’s look for Eternal Sunshine photoshoot wins the internet: “Just serving"

Two-time Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande is often appreciated for her unique makeup looks, and melodious vocals, and for launching a plethora of makeup formulations through her beauty brand r.e.m Beauty. The 7 Rings singer recently took the internet by storm by announcing her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine.

On February 17, 2024, the singer posted a carousel of photos from her album's shoot announcing that the studio album would be released on March 8, 2024, and that its covers were available for pre-order. However, her latest pictorial with the caption "eternal sunshine" won over her fans.

In the Instagram post, Ariana Grande is seen posing in a floral print skirt and boots combo paired with a simple black top. Fans of the Everyday singer took to the comment section of her Instagram post to shower praiseworthy comments on Ariana's latest look ahead of her album's release:

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans swoon over Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been one of the most popular pop icons with a global fanbase. Apart from her singing prowess, she is famous for her extended winged eyeliner, one-sided hair partition, and for her long ponytail. Additionally, the curation of high-performance makeup products through her beauty brand r.e.m Beauty has added her to the list of celebrities who have garnered success in the beauty arena.

Increasing the positive anticipation of her fans with every Instagram post, Ariana Grande has been giving away small details of her seventh studio album, increasing the excitement of her fan base. In one of her recent posts, she announced the thirteen songs that will be a part of her Eternal Sunshine album.

The singer has only released one of the to-be-launched album's songs Yes, And? The single has already made its appearance on the Billboard Top 100 in January post which Ariana announced that she won't be launching any more singles until the whole album is out.

Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine photoshoot features her in a floral print skirt paired with heels of the same print and a black top. The singer's makeup is subtle and matte with volumized long lashes, extended winged eyeliner, and a glossy nude shade for the lips. Ariana has opted for highlighter instead of blush which accentuates her nose bridge and cheekbones. Her hairstyle is simple with a side part pinned to the left and wavy hair at the tips.

Her fans took to the comment section of her Instagram post using phrases like "beyond stunning" and "gorgeous" to compliment Ariana's Eternal Sunshine photoshoot:

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans swoon over Ariana's Eternal Sunshine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Read More: Ariana Grande’s look for the latest Wicked movie poster wins the internet: “She devoured”

Apart from the launch of her seventh studio album, Ariana Grande has been in the news for her upcoming musical Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo, directed by Jon M. Chu.