Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty Hypernova collection: Where to get, price and other details explored 

One of the successful celebrity-owned beauty brands, Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty has recently added two new products to its range - the Hypernova satin matte blush and the Hypernova satin matte bronzer.

The beauty brand claims that the hypernova makeup collection is formulated to be super sensorial and offers decadent matter colour which glides easily for the perfect finish. Additionally, the Hypernova collection also comprises two new vegan brushes and a hydrating setting spray to fix r.e.m beauty product-based makeup looks.

Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty has gained the love and loyalty of beauty enthusiasts owing to its rich pigmented makeup formulations. It has become a TikTok viral brand with a wide product range comprising concealers, eyeliner pencils, and multi-use cheek and lip sticks.

The Hypernova collection is Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty's first foray into powder-based products

Ariana Grande has always maintained that she loves makeup and how it makes her feel in terms of her sense of self and artistic expression. Hence, she launched r.e.m beauty to encourage others to feel more beautiful and express themselves creatively through her product range.

r.e.m beauty’s hypernova collection is an amalgamation of anti-gravity formulas which sync with the skin for a soft focus, blurred effect. The hero products of the brand's hypernova collection include:

hypernova satin matte blush ($20):

A silky-soft powder blush in eight vibrant shades, this is an anti-gravity feel blush with strong staying power. It features a super sensorial formula with an easily gliding formula which leaves the skin with a blurred and soft focus finish. Beauty enthusiasts can sweep the blush once for a celestial-level flush or layer it over makeup for a more pigmented look.

The r.e.m beauty website also mentions steps of using the hypernova satin blush stating that; using the brand’s b1 blush brush, apply the blush to the apples of the cheeks in an upward motion. Multiple shades of the hypernova satin blush can be used to create a hypernova effect wherein one can start with a lighter shade on the apples of the cheeks and move toward a darker shade toward the temples.

hypernova satin matte bronzer ($25):

A silky-soft bronzer in six subtle shades, the hypernova satin matte bronzer offers a sun-kissed colour with surreal staying power and an anti-gravity feel. Apart from its sensorial formulation, the bronzer melts in easily and reveals a natural-looking, warm makeup look similar to a golden hour effect.

r.e.m beauty mentions the ideal way to apply their hypernova satin matte bronzer is to sweep it onto the apples of the cheeks and blend it upwards and outwards. For extra sunkissed warmth, one can apply it across the forehead and bridge of the nose in a shade or two deeper than their natural skin tone.

In addition to the bronzer and blush, Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty hypernova collection consists of:

Blush brush ($24):

Making the cheekbones pop will become easier for beauty enthusiasts with Ariana Grande launching the blush brush. The brush builds makeup to one’s desired level of colour with its soft and flexible vegan bristles. The blush brush diffuses imperfections, highlights and contours one’s best features and is innovative with two shapes of bristles.

With a slanted full-moon brush shape, it works well with liquid and powder formulas, offering an airbrushed and smooth finish.

Bronzer brush ($25):

As a high-performance brush, the bronzer blush blends and builds the bronzer to one’s desired colour. It comes with two different shapes of soft and flexible vegan bristles that target the contours of the face for a non-streaking application.

Mist thing hydrating matte setting spray ($26):

It is r.e.m beauty’s non-sticky mist formulated with high-performance ingredients like black tea ferment and goji berry extract. The matte setting spray offers long-lasting hydration and extends the staying power of makeup. Moreover, it comprises a custom raspberry-rose scent making it the best of skincare and makeup.

Read More: R.E.M beauty’s Holiglitch collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty has distinguished itself from other makeup brands in the market by offering products that cater to creating a makeup look similar to the "7 Rings" singer.

The r.e.m beauty hypernova collection is available on Ariana Grande's beauty brand's official portal as well as on Ulta Beauty.