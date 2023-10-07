R.E.M beauty’s Holiglitch collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

R.E.M Beauty, Ariana Grande's award-winning cosmetic line, has introduced its first holiday beauty collection, called "Holiglitch." The singer unveiled the collection, which includes three limited-edition kits, on the brand's Instagram page. Grande is well-known for sharing her beautiful makeup looks on Instagram.

Announcing the new line of products on Wednesday, October 4, Grande revealed the makeup line will consist of a new face and blush set called Naught and Iced ($32), a metallic eye set called Galactic Frost ($39), and a mini plumping lip gloss set called Pixel-iced ($25), all of which are available for purchase on the brand's website.

The Thank You, Next singer shared her excitement on Instagram and wrote,

"I can’t wait to see what you create with some of these new shades and icy favorites."

R.E.M Beauty's Holiglitch collection features three limited edition kits in icy shades

Launched by singer Ariana Grande on November 12, 2021, R.E.M Beauty is inspired by makeup's transformative power. Grande's love for curating incredible products, such as a range of high-performance face, lip, and eye products, also fuels the beauty company.

1) Pixel-Iced Mini Plumping Lip Gloss Set

The pixel-iced lip gloss set offers instantly fuller-looking lips with ultra-shine. This vegan and cruelty-free set consists of mini-sized shades and is infused with apricot oils and passionfruit. It looks flattering on all skin tones and consists of the following shades:

Jelly Sandals: An iridescent clear shade

An iridescent clear shade Color Blue Moon: A sheer icy blue shimmer shade

A sheer icy blue shimmer shade Utmost Importance: A clear shade

The lip glosses have non-sticky, carefully crafted formulas.

2) Galactic Frost Metallic Eye Set

R.E.M Beauty claims that this eye set is the "ultimate eye kit you need to create a variety of different looks with shimmering effects". The Galactic Frost metallic eye set features the following products:

A new color metallic gel eyeshadow ‘Frostbyte’: A cool lavender-silver shimmer shade

A new color in the brand’s borderline kohl pencil ‘Tinsel’: A metallic silver kohl

The brand's at the borderline eyeliner marker in the shade midnight black

The hues are high-impact, blending smoothly and perfectly, gliding on weightlessly, and being waterproof and smudge-proof. As per the official website of the brand, the eyeliner is Ariana Grande's favorite and comes with a tapered tip to create endless eye looks. It lasts up to 48 hours and creates sharp lines.

3) Naughty and Iced Face and Blush Set

This lightweight, luminous, and long-wearing face and lip duo features R.E.M Beauty’s hydrating lipstick and blush in an exclusive holiglitch shade that flatters all skin tones. This face and blush set includes:

A new shade ‘Eclipse’ blush and lipstick ‘Gingerbread Kiss’ which is a universal mauve-like pink shade

Interstellar highlighter topper in the shade ‘Miss Neptune'—a lavender shade with a light blue flip

The lip and cheek stick offers a weightless and breathable application with a naturally luminous finish. In a similar vein, the highlighter features a silky, sensorial texture that melts upon application, delivering multi-dimensional shine in a single swipe.

R.E.M Beauty has already grabbed everyone’s attention with its Sweetener Foundation range ($35). The new limited edition line has excited fans of the singer and the brand as well. Those interested can purchase the products on the brand's official website.