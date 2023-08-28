Ariana Grande R.E.M Beauty sweetener foundation: Where to get, price, and more details explored

R.E.M Beauty is a brand known for its inclusive makeup tools that serve and empower creativity to life. R.E.M Beauty founder Ariana Grande recently released her brand's first-ever sweetener foundation that comes in 60 diverse shades. The formula of this foundation is made to aim well in hydrating the skin while giving a more matte-finish appearance. As fans are raving too much about it, Ariana Grande has worked hard enough to make it the talk of the beauty world town.

The sweetener foundation is customized and made for each skin tone type. The foundation covers dark spots and acne marks, corrects dullness, and brightens skin, giving a smooth and even appearance. The brand claims the sweetener foundation can provide hydration that lasts up to 4 weeks.

In an interview with Allure, Ariana Grande shares about her new foundation and her recent album release, "Yours Truly," which is getting dropped on 28 August 2023. She says that,

"I'm very interested to know what people think and feel, and I'm also excited to show up in person more and be able to have those conversations in real life more. Since launch, I've been working on one thing. It feels good to know that I'll be able to dig in a little bit more."

R.E.M Beauty Sweetener Foundation was officially released on 24 August 2023, and the 30-year-old singer conveyed the news with her supporters on Instagram. The foundation is available on the official website, Ulta Beauty, and Sephora stores online and offline from 27 August 2023 to 28 August 2023, respectively. The sweetener foundation is retailed at the price of $35.

R.E.M Beauty Sweetener Foundation proves to be a "Skin Saviour," a flawless matte soft-blur finish

The sweetener foundation offers 60 skin-friendly shades and is made with raspberry leaf extract and hyaluronic acid. It works on delivering hydration. It also includes ingredients such as niacinamide, which helps reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines, by providing a flawless, more matte-look texture and soft-blur finish. The foundation formula is designed to eradicate uneven skin tone, making the skin look healthy and radiant.

The R.E.M Beauty Sweetener foundation's buildable is to be praised as it offers full coverage in just one single pump. The product is lightweight to provide a full beat that works throughout the day. The other soothing skincare ingredients also include silicones, squalane, and glycerin. Soon after the product launch, users started praising it as a "skin savior" foundation. R.E.M Beauty, which Forma Brands officially launched, has a parent company called Morphe Cosmetics.

At the beginning of 2023, Forma Brands filed for bankruptcy, which led Ariana Grande to buy back the assets of her R.E.M Beauty for around $15 million, as per sources from Cosmetics Business. Ariana's launch of this sweetener foundation has made her stand out, letting her be in the limelight, and she's been proudly praised among her fan base for the company's first-ever liquid foundation. The brand appointed Michelle Shigemasa as their new CEO in February this year.

R.E.M Beauty's recent release of their first-ever hydrating liquid foundation is the most fascinating and eye-catching product that has become the talk of the town. Going for this product's dupe won't be necessary as shoppers can't stop themselves enough to praise the foundation. The foundation includes skin-loving ingredients that suit well on the skin. The Sweetener Foundation is available on the official website, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $35.