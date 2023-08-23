Mac Cosmetics Serum Foundation: Where to get, Price, and more details explored

MAC Cosmetics, a well-known beauty brand established in 1984, has released a new serum-based foundation. MAC Cosmetics, which stands for "Makeup Art Cosmetics," has finally decided to release its Studio Fix Fluid Serum Foundation, which is present in all MAC showrooms and on Ulta Beauty's website. This serum-based foundation will soon be distributed among other Beauty retailers, including Macy's, Dillard's, Belk, and Nordstrom, on 7 September 2023. The MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation is priced at $46.

This Canadian-founded company by Frank Toskan and Frank Angelo has its HQ in New York. The company became a subsidiary of Estée Lauder Companies in 1998. The company has noted the highest sales in their foundations which are already available as they are super pigmented and lightweight. The foundation formula has 56 shades and various skincare benefits, such as vitamin E, olive, and jojoba oils with 10% hyaluronic acid.

In an interview with WWD on 21 August 2023, Rachel Lockett, the vice president of marketing at Mac Cosmetics, said,

"We are hoping that Gen Z, multiethnic, young Millennial consumers will be the most attracted to the launch of this serum."

Revolutionary Skincare-Infused Foundation: MAC Cosmetics Unveils Serum-Powered Innovation

This newest strategy released recently gained the attention of young millennials who want an all-in-one solution to their skincare needs and makeup application. This serum foundation was created in innovative classic packaging with lighter coverage, skincare benefits, and a radiant, fresh, dewy finish. The brand has also decided to pull up its marketing game of endorsement this year with this serum-based foundation launch.

As many skincare labels require a lot of time to be created, MAC Cosmetics is among the ones that managed to build all one solution with a pretty effective foundation. This method provides high-performing skin-loving ingredients to enhance the makeup. The Serum-Powered Foundation enhances appearances and evolves the desires of the modern consumer, making it a pivotal advancement in beauty. Rachel Locket also said in the interview with WWD that,

"Consumers can come in and get their shade matched, and then similarly, online, we've developed a foundation finder for people to find their Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation shade using their existing Studio Fix Fluid shade."

The company has decided to work with some of the biggest industry influencers and content creators for this newest launch. The company intends to represent the depth and breadth of the foundation shade's inner inclusivity by creating a personal image of its latest serum-based foundation. Popular TikTok creators Monet McMichael, Stephanie Hui, and Jodie Woods are some of the names who will work with the company to promote the launch.

The company's Serum-Powered Foundation marks a momentous stride in beauty innovation, blending makeup and skincare seamlessly. The foundation caters to a broad spectrum of beauty preferences with its diverse shade range and nourishing ingredients. Backed by MAC Cosmetics' legacy and strategic collaborations with influencers, this launch aims to define a new era of radiant, inclusive beauty for young millennials.