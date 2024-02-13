Ariana Grande’s look for the latest Wicked movie poster wins the internet: “She devoured”

Thank You Next singer, Ariana Grande, is starring in the musical/fantasy movie Wicked alongside Emmy-winning actress Cynthia Erivo. The Grammy-winning singer is playing the role of Glinda- a good witch in the movie which is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

The trailer of the movie was released at Super Bowl 2024 and fans were excited to see their favorite singer in one of the lead roles in the fantasy genre. Ariana Grande had teased wrapping up the shoot of the film in a cryptic Instagram post and fans of the singer have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the same ever since.

Ariana Grande's fans took over the comment section of her Instagram post featuring a photo of her and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba. Dressed in a pink corset gown and a tiara, fans believed Ariana looked gorgeous in the trailer and the poster:

A fan compliments Ariana's look for the Wicked movie (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

The Wicked movie, which is helmed by Jon M. Chu of Crazy Rich Asians, is scheduled for release on Thanksgiving, November 27.

"Breathtakingly Beautiful": Fans compliment Ariana Grande's look for the Wicked movie poster

Vanity Fair released an exclusive first-look portrait of the movie showcasing Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo dressed as their respective characters. Ariana is featured in a pink gown with a diamond-clad tiara.

Her makeup looks subtle yet impactful with a dewy base, highlighter accentuating her cheekbones and nose, and a shimmery pink gloss for the lips. Ariana's eye makeup comprises volumized lashes, winged eyeliner, and shimmering shades for the lids. One cannot help but notice the classic French manicure in pink and white adorning Ariana's nails.

Cynthia Erivo, on the other hand, dressed up as a green witch sporting a black gown and a pointed witch hat with a matte black manicure.

Ariana fans who call themselves "Arianators", took to social media platforms to express their views on the singer's angelic look for her upcoming movie:

Fans are elated at Ariana's look in the upcoming Wicked movie (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans compliment Ariana's look in the upcoming Wicked movie (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans are elated at Ariana's look in the upcoming Wicked movie (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans compliment Ariana's look in the upcoming Wicked movie (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans excited for Ariana's look in the upcoming Wicked movie (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Fans compliment Ariana's look in the upcoming Wicked movie (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Some of the fans also complimented the trailer of the upcoming movie:

Fans praise the Wicked movie trailer starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (Image via Instagram/ @arianagrande)

Read More: Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty Hypernova collection: Where to get, price and other details explored

Slated for release at Thanksgiving 2024, Wicked is a two-part feature film with one part releasing in November 2024 and another in November 2025. Apart from Ariana and Cynthia Erivo, the movie features Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum in prominent roles.