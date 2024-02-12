Super Bowl LVIII: The Voice Stars Clarkson and Stefani Make a Super Bowl Statement in Kristin Juszczyk Vests

The 2024 Super Bowl LVIII brought together football and reality TV stars on a single major stage on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Singers and The Voice coaches, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani, made headlines with their game-day outfits - custom vests designed by Kristin Juszczyk.

The designer, Kristin Juszczyk is married to 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. She has created a name for herself by bridging the NFL and fashion worlds with viral designs endorsed by Taylor Swift. With Clarkson and Stefani wearing her custom vests at the Super Bowl, Kristin's creations have gained a new spotlight.

The Super Bowl LVIII is a massive stage for musicians to perform during the game's halftime. However, through collaborations with designers like Juszczyk, it’s increasingly becoming a spotlight for reality talent to make fashion statements as well.

The Voice fame Clarkson and Stefani showcase Juszczyk's designs at Super Bowl LVIII

Kelly Clarkson, Gayle King, and Gwen Stefani were spotted wearing vests designed by Kristin Juszczyk during Super Bowl weekend festivities. The vests featured the number "58" to commemorate Super Bowl LVIII and immediately caught the public's attention as a fashion statement.

At the age of 29, Juszczyk has already made a name for herself by creating custom apparel for NFL wives, girlfriends, and fans. Her journey began when high-profile celebrities were seen wearing her personalized puffer coats, sparking increased demand. Over time, she has transformed the game day wardrobe with her unique creations.

The vests worn during Super Bowl weekend underscored how the game has become as much about entertainment and fashion as football itself. Clarkson, King, and Stefani's outfits showed Juszczyk's emerging influence in NFL-style circles through her eye-catching designs.

Kelly Clarkson endorsed Juszczyk's work through a heartfelt Instagram post. This highlighted the cozy and stylish nature of the Super Bowl LVIII vests and showed mutual respect and admiration between the designer and the singer.

In the caption for her Instagram post, Clarkson said that she had been wearing it all weekend long while she was doing her shows in Las Vegas.

“Shout out to @kristinjuszczyk for this amazing vest! I’ve been wearing it all weekend while doing my shows in Vegas! It’s so cozy and I’m loving all your designs you’ve been making ❤️ much love! Since my Cowboys didn’t make it, let’s go 49ers!” The singer wrote.

In response, Juszczyk posted a story where she wrote:

“Crying. Sobbing. Kelly you’re a legend,”

Clarkson's support for the 49ers, expressed through her choice of attire, added a personal touch to her Super Bowl appearance.

Gayle King also posted on Instagram two days ago wearing Juszczyk’s vest in post writing that it was the "perfect addition" for the Super Bowl Sunday outfit.

“I think this is a perfect addition to my “outfit” for superbowl Sunday … thank YOU @kristinjuszczyk! I love what you’re doing and cheering you on …” King noted.

Gwen took it to the next level by making a reel on the piece and reading the note that the designer had written.

“Gwen, I hope you love my puffer vest I made…'What!' It would be an honor to see you rock it. I love your style and everything you stand for. Kristin." The note read.

After reading the note, she responded and thanked Juszczyk stating that she loved it as she thanked Kristin.

The vests designed by Kristin Juszczyk for the Super Bowl LVIII were a reflection of her creative prowess. Each vest, while sharing a common design theme, was tailored to reflect the individual styles of Clarkson and Stefani, featuring the Super Bowl LVIII insignia and the significant number "58."

Kristin Juszczyk's journey into the spotlight is solidified by her securing a licensing deal with the NFL. This is a rare feat as the league has recognized the designer's talent and contribution to sports fashion. This deal allows her the freedom to use NFL team logos in her designs, offering fans a new way to support their teams through fashion-forward pieces.

In an interview with People Magazine which was published on February 9, 2024, Kristin Juszczyk expressed her feelings about the deal and her designs. She noted that it was something that she had been incredibly passionate about.

“I feel like there's a huge gap in the market, and I have so many designs that I know women want. It's just a matter of being able to get it out there." She said.

Juszczyc auctioned a Super Bowl-themed vest and donated the proceeds from the same to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. The auction saw a vest fetching a bid of $22,000 and highlighted the potential of fashion to not only make a statement but also make a difference.

Final thoughts

Super Bowl LVIII will be remembered for the on-field action and for how it showcased the evolving relationship between sports, fashion, and celebrity culture. Kristin Juszczyk's vests, worn by Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani offer a glimpse into a future where the lines between sports fandom and fashion continue to blur.

