Is Gwen Stefani leaving The Voice? Status explored

Ardent followers of The Voice were left stunned with franchise veteran Blake Shelton announced his exit after 23 seasons. In season 24, what started as theories in the fandom were confirmed by NBC when it was revealed that yet another legendary judge, Gwen Stefani, would be saying goodbye to the show. NBC recently unveiled the list of expected judges for season 25, which did not include Gwen Stefani.

While this change may not be permanent, both Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani were left out of the list. Stefani herself has yet to make an official statement about the same. While it is unclear if the duo will return to the franchise, NBC has seemingly confirmed that they will not be part of season 25.

The Voice: Icon Gwen Stefani to seemingly bid farewell to hit show

Gwen Stefani will reportedly be taking a step back from the coaching panel of The Voice. Fans who have been following the show since its inception know that the power couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were iconic to the franchise's history.

Blake ended his 23-season run prior to season 24 in October 2022, stating that he wanted to spend more time with his three children, and headed back to Oklahoma. Fans then began theorizing that Gwen would soon exit The Voice as well.

While this marks a temporary end to her eight-season run as a coach on the popular show, fans hope that the couple will be back to compete against each other once again. Blake recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and said that the possibility isn't entirely off the table, since he's just seen a new "competitive side" to Gwen that he never knew she had.

NBC seemingly confirmed Gwen's exit from the show as they released a list of the coaches set to appear on The Voice season 25. The upcoming installment will feature Reba McEntire, Chance The Rapper, Dan + Shay, and John Legend on the panel.

Gwen Stefani has not released an official statement regarding her exit as of this article's writing, but it's safe to say that NBC has seemingly confirmed the news.

Chance The Rapper, Reba McEntire, and John Legend have all been coaches on The Voice previously. Dan + Shay first appeared in season 24 when Niall Horan introduced them as his replacements as he told his team he would have to miss the knockouts owing to his busy schedule.

The duo performs country music and has many accolades to their name. They have released nine chart-topping hits and won three Grammys. They are now gearing up to win the next season of The Voice.

The next season will also mark the first time in history that two people will be coaching a team together. Whether that will prove to be a boon or a bane remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure: the competition is definitely about to get more interesting.

The first round of playoffs of season 24 is about to begin and the competition is well and truly coming down to the wire. Episode 18 of the ongoing installment will be available to stream on NBC on November 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET.