The Voice season 23: List of coaches and their final teams

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented the final batch of contestants participating in the last round of blind auditions and giving their best to impress the coaches. They gave it their all to have one or more of the coaches turn their chairs and select them for their team.
On this week's episode of The Voice, the four coaches finally have 10 artists on each of their teams. Each team is as diverse and talented as the other, and has a mixture of country, R&B, pop, soulful, gospel and other genre singers. The past six episodes have seen the coaches turn their chairs and take their convincing skills out of the bag to pick the perfect team.
The hit NBC series has been extremely well-received by the audience due to its exciting format and coaches. Season 23 of the competition saw the contestants perform in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. Viewers have already picked their favorite singers and are rooting for them to keep moving forward.
The four coaches have their teams in place on season 23 of The Voice
Tonight's episode of The Voice marked the end of the blind audition round. The past three weeks have seen not only the contestants but also the coaches battle it out by picking their choice of contestants and having them in their team. While they were successful with some, other times fellow coaches snatched their choice of singers.
Check out the final list of coach teams - Kelly, Blake, Niall, and Chance, and their members going into the Battle rounds.
Kelly Clarkson (TEAM KELLY)
- Holly Brand, 22, Meridian, Mississippi
- D.Smooth, 25, Birmingham, Alabama
- Sheer Element (Group), Los Angeles, California
- Allie Keck, 28, Nashville, Tennessee
- Ali, 24, Walnut, California
- Marcos Covos, 30, Dallas, Texas
- JB Somers, 31, Montgomery, Alabama
- Rachel Christine, 22, Delavan, Wisconsin
- Cait Martin, 32, Atlanta, Georgia
- Katie Beth Forakis, 25, Savannah, Tennessee
Blake Shelton (TEAM BLAKE)
- Neil Salsich, 34, St. Louis, Missouri
- Tasha Jessen, 20, Colorado Springs
- Alex Whalen, 43, Indian Rocks Beach, Florida
- Carlos Rising, 28, Wilmington, North Carolina
- Walker Wilson, 24, Nashville, Tennessee
- EJ Michels, 31, Draper, Utah
- Mary Kate Connor, 17, Ashburn, Virginia
- Kylee Dayne, 19, Carrollton, Texas
- Kason Lester, 33, Lebanon, Tennessee
- Grace West, 19, Canton, Michigan
Niall Horan (TEAM NIALL)
- Ross Clayton, 33, McLoud, Oklahoma
- Michael B, 29, Los Angeles Califonia
- Kala Banham, 24, Windermere, Florida
- Ryley Tate Wilson, 15, Montgomery, Alabama
- Jerome Godwin, 20, Montgomery, Alabama
- Laura Littleton, 23, Dickson, Tennessee
- Kate Cosentino, 23, Kansas City, Missouri
- Tiana Goss, 28, Los Angeles, California
- Gina Miles, 18, Paxton, Illinois
- Talia Smith, 29, Queens, New York
Chance The Rapper (TEAM CHANCE)
- Sorelle (sister trio), Lexington, Ohio
- NOIVAS, 30, Hutto, Texas
- Magnus, 25, Virginia Beach
- Jamar Langley, 36, Andrews, South Carolina
- Manasseh Samone, 22, Dallas, Texas
- Chloe Abbott, 24, Detroit Michigan
- Mariah Kalia, 17, Jacksonville, Florida
- Ray Uriel, 24, Gary, Indiana
- Alyssa Lazar, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania
- Nariyella, 20, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania
Season 23 of The Voice has seen a huge number of talented artists this time around. The contestants will now have to prove their mettle in the knockout stages of the competition and face challenges that will test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.