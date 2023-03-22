The Voice season 23: List of coaches and their final teams

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented the final batch of contestants participating in the last round of blind auditions and giving their best to impress the coaches. They gave it their all to have one or more of the coaches turn their chairs and select them for their team.

On this week's episode of The Voice, the four coaches finally have 10 artists on each of their teams. Each team is as diverse and talented as the other, and has a mixture of country, R&B, pop, soulful, gospel and other genre singers. The past six episodes have seen the coaches turn their chairs and take their convincing skills out of the bag to pick the perfect team.

The hit NBC series has been extremely well-received by the audience due to its exciting format and coaches. Season 23 of the competition saw the contestants perform in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. Viewers have already picked their favorite singers and are rooting for them to keep moving forward.

The four coaches have their teams in place on season 23 of The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice marked the end of the blind audition round. The past three weeks have seen not only the contestants but also the coaches battle it out by picking their choice of contestants and having them in their team. While they were successful with some, other times fellow coaches snatched their choice of singers.

Check out the final list of coach teams - Kelly, Blake, Niall, and Chance, and their members going into the Battle rounds.

Kelly Clarkson (TEAM KELLY)

Holly Brand, 22, Meridian, Mississippi D.Smooth, 25, Birmingham, Alabama Sheer Element (Group), Los Angeles, California Allie Keck, 28, Nashville, Tennessee Ali, 24, Walnut, California Marcos Covos, 30, Dallas, Texas JB Somers, 31, Montgomery, Alabama Rachel Christine, 22, Delavan, Wisconsin Cait Martin, 32, Atlanta, Georgia Katie Beth Forakis, 25, Savannah, Tennessee

Blake Shelton (TEAM BLAKE)

Neil Salsich, 34, St. Louis, Missouri Tasha Jessen, 20, Colorado Springs Alex Whalen, 43, Indian Rocks Beach, Florida Carlos Rising, 28, Wilmington, North Carolina Walker Wilson, 24, Nashville, Tennessee EJ Michels, 31, Draper, Utah Mary Kate Connor, 17, Ashburn, Virginia Kylee Dayne, 19, Carrollton, Texas Kason Lester, 33, Lebanon, Tennessee Grace West, 19, Canton, Michigan

Niall Horan (TEAM NIALL)

Niall Horan @NiallOfficial Last night of the blind auditions on #TheVoice tonight ! Been having such a blast forming #TeamNiall and hanging with the other judges Last night of the blind auditions on #TheVoice tonight ! Been having such a blast forming #TeamNiall and hanging with the other judges https://t.co/yjOZ8aKPLZ

Ross Clayton, 33, McLoud, Oklahoma Michael B, 29, Los Angeles Califonia Kala Banham, 24, Windermere, Florida Ryley Tate Wilson, 15, Montgomery, Alabama Jerome Godwin, 20, Montgomery, Alabama Laura Littleton, 23, Dickson, Tennessee Kate Cosentino, 23, Kansas City, Missouri Tiana Goss, 28, Los Angeles, California Gina Miles, 18, Paxton, Illinois Talia Smith, 29, Queens, New York

Chance The Rapper (TEAM CHANCE)

Sorelle (sister trio), Lexington, Ohio NOIVAS, 30, Hutto, Texas Magnus, 25, Virginia Beach Jamar Langley, 36, Andrews, South Carolina Manasseh Samone, 22, Dallas, Texas Chloe Abbott, 24, Detroit Michigan Mariah Kalia, 17, Jacksonville, Florida Ray Uriel, 24, Gary, Indiana Alyssa Lazar, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania Nariyella, 20, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a huge number of talented artists this time around. The contestants will now have to prove their mettle in the knockout stages of the competition and face challenges that will test their musical abilities. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes