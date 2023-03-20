Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 on NBC: Release date, air time, promo, plot, and more

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 is expected to drop on NBC on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10 pm ET/PT. The series continues to entertain and excite viewers with its wildly complex plot and fascinating characters, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the story will end this season, laying the groundwork for an even more gripping season 2.

The series is a reboot of the classic 90s show of the same name and has garnered significant popularity among viewers. It was renewed for a second season last year.

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 on NBC: Promo, recap, plot, and more details explored

Quantum Leap season 1 episode 16 promo offers a glimpse into the numerous important events set to unfold in the new episode. In the upcoming episode, titled Ben, Interrupted, Ben arrives at a psychiatric institution in the 1950s. He then tries to help a young woman escape the place after she was unjustly committed to the asylum by her husband.

Here's a brief synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''When Ben lands in a 1950s psychiatric institution, he must engineer a daring escape for a young woman unjustly committed by her husband; the team is shocked to learn the identity of a mole in Quantum headquarters.''

Not much else is known about the upcoming episode, but as the show is heading towards its highly anticipated finale, fans can expect several crucial events to unfold in the upcoming episodes, setting the story up nicely for the second season.

The previous episode, titled Ben Song for the Defense, showed how Ben tried to help a teenager who was falsely accused of murder. Elsewhere, Jenn made a big decision as she went on to step in as the hologram.

More details about Quantum Leap plot and cast

Quantum Leap tells the story of a young physicist whose life takes a shocking turn as he goes on to make an unauthorized leap into the past. The story is set three decades after Dr. Sam Beckett, from the original 90s show, got into the titular accelerator and disappeared. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' description of the sci-fi series:

''Dr. Ben Song, lead physicist of a top-secret government time-travel program known as Quantum Leap, makes an unauthorized leap into the past, awakening in a different body with only fragments of his memory intact.''

The synopsis further states,

''Guided by Addison, a colleague in the present day who appears to him as a hologram that only he can see and hear, he discovers the only way for him to leap again is to correct something in his host person's life. As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, his team in the present tries to figure out why he leaped and bring him home.''

The cast is led by actor Raymond Lee, who portrays the character of Ben Song. The supporting cast includes Ernie Hudson as Herbert "Magic" Williams, Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Walter Perez as Richard Martinez, Georgina Reilly as Janis Calavicci, and many others.

Viewers can watch the latest episode of Quantum Leap on NBC on Monday, March 20, 2023.

