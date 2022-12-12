Top 5 sci-fi shows of 2022

2022 had a slew of sci-fi shows that drew a lot of attention and praise for their stellar performances and writing. Some of the more popular sci-fi shows include Night Sky, 1899, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, while The Man Who Fell to Earth and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey are among the less popular but critically acclaimed TV shows.

The sci-fi genre saw significant growth in terms of films released this year. On that note, here are some of the finest sci-fi shows of 2022.

The finest sci-fi shows of 2022

1) Night Sky

Night Sky

Night Sky, starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, follows a couple whose secret chamber at home leads to an isolated planet. While they have been keeping this a secret for a long time, the arrival of a mysterious young man disrupts their lives. The show has multiple storylines that run concurrently.

The leads in the show give some of the best performances in long silences. The element of mystery and outer space is dealt with in a rather slow-burn manner rather than an over-the-top suspenseful drama. Night Sky premiered on Prime Video in May 2022 to generally positive reviews.

Night Sky is eight episodes long and is streaming on Prime Video.

2) 1899

1899

There was a great level of anticipation around the release of 1899, owing to its makers' previous success Dark. Dark was a German mystery show that also went on to receive global acclaim. The fact that the creators were now coming up with another science fiction created quite some excitement around the series.

1899, like most science-fiction shows, has dark undertones and dramatizes a partly historical event. It follows a ship full of immigrants sailing from London to New York in search of work and a better life. When they come across another isolated ship on their way, things take a darker turn.

1899 is streaming on Netflix.

3) The Man Who Fell to Earth

The Man Who Fell to Earth

The Man Who Fell to Earth is based on one of the most popular sci-fi tropes: extra-terrestrial life. It follows an alien who crashes lands on Earth and must discover what it truly means to be human. The events take place at a pivotal point in evolution, making things even more complicated for the protagonist.

The show delves into some heavy subject matter, delving into human realities and pondering some profound philosophical ideas. The show offers a novel perspective on everyday life on Earth from the viewpoint of an alien visitor. It features Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris in pivotal roles.

The Man Who Fell to Earth is a ten-episode-long series.

4) The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

The Last days of Ptolemy Grey

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey follows a 91-year-old man who is on the verge of losing all his memory. When he unexpectedly regains all of his memories for a brief period of time, he reflects on life and comes to terms with a complicated past.

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey utilizes science fiction to provide strong roots for a rather emotional and human story. Samuel L. Jackson and Dominique Fishback star in this drama and deliver fine performances. The miniseries consists of six episodes and is available exclusively on Apple TV+.

5) Severance

Severance

Severance is one of the highest-rated shows of 2022. The psychological thriller stars Adam Scott in the lead role and boasts some fine writing and performances. The nine-episode series is streaming on Apple TV+.

Severance explores modern corporate life in an innovative way and raises some much larger questions. The show takes place in a world where employees' memories are strictly divided into work and personal lives. Mark is in charge of a group of such employees. The order is disrupted, however, when a mysterious outsider enters the team and reveals some shocking truths.

